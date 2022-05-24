At 97, poppy seller relishes helping veterans

Though her alarm will be set for 5:30 a.m. on Friday there's a good chance Helen Miller will already be up and drinking her coffee by then – not that she'll need the caffeine.

By 6 a.m., Sandy Parisot will pick up the 97-year-old New Haven resident for their short trip to the Do it Best plant on Nelson Road. That's where they'll sit at a small table to give away red paper poppies and ask for donations used by the American Legion to benefit veterans.

“Buy a poppy, help a veteran!” Miller loves to say, and, usually, all the employees do buy one because they know they'll also get a hug. She's become an expert on hugs.

“They know her and love her,” said Parisot, who has been helping Miller for about 10 years. “They all give her a hug. She's just amazing. There will never be another person like her.”

For the last two years, Miller wasn't able to hand out the poppies because of pandemic sanctions. That's part of why she's more excited than usual this year. She missed the people, seeing the happiness on their faces when they see her and she really missed the hugs.

“They sit there with their flowers, and it's something so simple, but I love it,” said Sandra McCorkle, Do it Best's administrative assistant in corporate affairs. “It kind of reminds me of when I was a kid buying them, but then I didn't realize the benefit of it. To know it's helping the veterans makes a difference. Anybody can buy a red flower from Amazon, but this is something special. It's not just your run of the mill fundraiser.”

In 1920, the red poppy became the official flower of the American Legion to memorialize soldiers who died in World War I. In 1924, distributing poppies became a national program of the American Legion. The Friday before Memorial Day is also national poppy day for the Legion.

When Miller joined the auxiliary 47 years ago, she began handing out poppies at International Harvester and later moved to Do it Best.

“When I called Do it Best, they were so excited about Helen coming back because it's been two years since the pandemic,” said auxiliary president Becky Beardsley. “They told me that even though they will be in a different location, they want her to come back next year. They know her and they love her.”

Do it Best will move to the new Electric Works, becoming campus's largest tenant.

Miller will have 450 poppies, and it's rare that she has any left over by about 9:30 a.m.

The money is used in various ways to help veterans. The auxiliary buys Christmas and Veterans Day presents for the Majestic Care Facility in New Haven, helps some members with bills and adopt a veteran at the Marion Veterans Administration Medical Center. They also contribute to the Fort Wayne Veterans Administration Hospital's food pantry.

Miller said her secret to longevity is clean living (and she's been on 17 cruises). She was married to Albert for 58 years, until he passed away in 2009. Albert was in the Army, where he fought in World War II in North Africa, Italy and Sicily. And although her husband was a veteran, she joined because “I had a friend who was already a member and she asked me to go along,” Miller said, “I enjoyed it and I joined.”

Miller, who has two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren with another on the way, worked at Wayne Plastics and Mossberg-Hubbard in Garrett where she ran a machine making plastic cups before retiring at age 63. Since then, she's dedicated her time to the American Legion, especially helping out with carrot cakes for the annual bake sales and the poppy giveaway.

“I enjoy it, and I look forward to it,” Miller said. “I'm looking forward to my hugs!”