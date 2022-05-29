Miami more than beach

My Miami vacation started on a Thursday afternoon when my foot hit the floor of the jet bridge at the Fort Lauderdale Airport, and the humidity hit my face like a warm cloth.

I looked forward to the hotel pool and beach and some boozy evenings. I ordered a service using my rideshare app and away I went on the 13-mile trip south to my hotel in Sunny Isles. I didn’t want to stay in South Beach or downtown Miami; it’s too exciting late at night.

I relaxed mostly by the pool, but in the evening, I went on the famous and affordable Sunset Cruise through Biscayne Bay and South Beach. The boat tour goes around the famous chain of man-made islands, Star Island and Venetian Islands, and goes by South Beach. The homes on Star Island are mega mansions. One home last year sold for a whopping $75 million. As the sun went down behind the beautiful Miami skyline, the colors from the sky and the city created a picture-perfect image.

On Friday, I explored Miami’s art scene. I visited the exciting Superblue Miami museum. I felt like I was in an animation movie as digital images changed colors and shapes and flashed in front of me. I put on what felt like a cheap hazmat suit and I experienced what it would feel like to be in the clouds. I felt like I was at a foam party with too much foam. I had to crane my neck above the sticky soap bubbles just to get a glimpse of where I was to go. After I removed my plastic suit, I watched an exhibit about light being art and that people’s understandings of directions and shapes are based on light.

My next stop was the artsy Wynwood neighborhood. It has art galleries, antique shops, retail stores, eclectic bars, artisanal eateries and the famous Wynwood Walls. The Wynwood Walls graffiti and street art helped transform a previously warehouse district into a thriving area for artists to work and sell their art. It is there where I had the honor of meeting the world-renowned Peter Tunney. He was just sitting there and invited me and a few others to visit his private studio. Tunney became the Wynwood Walls’ first tenant when he opened the Peter Tunney Experience gallery inside the Walls. His art sells for thousands of dollars and his highfalutin clients can’t get enough of his pop art and neo-expressionism works.

His private studio is inside an old corner store where on top of long folding utility tables laid his incomplete works and materials. Tunney didn’t discuss too much about his work, instead he dove right into social justice issues. He’s very passionate about social justice reform and adequately compensating people who have been wrongly convicted. The fact that I couldn’t afford to buy Tunney’s art, yet he allowed me into his studio to take pictures and spent time talking with me, says a lot about Tunney and his passion.

That night, I went to South Beach where I walked along the beach with the famous neon lights from Ocean Drive in the background. After, I stumbled into Palace, a popular gay fixture known for weekend drag shows. The shows go out onto the sidewalk with tourists and health-conscious Miamians circling to watch the performers. Two blocks away I walked past The Villa Casa Casuarina, also known as the Versace Mansion. The steps that lead into the entrance gate are the tragic site where Gianni Versace was killed in 1997.

On Saturday I went to Haulover Beach, one of South Florida’s best beaches. But it’s more known for its clothing-optional section. Each year, millions flock to this beach with the chance to sunbathe nude or just enjoy the pristine beach and perhaps people watch. Did I accept the dare and go bare? What happens in South Florida stays in South Florida.

In the evening, I went to the Miami Wine & Spirits Festival. It was held in a beautiful garden sprinkled with purple, yellow, and red blooms that added an array of color to the scene. There were twinkling lights strung in trees above the walkways and wrapped around fence posts. There was a live band that played a mix of Cuban jazz and pop easy listening jazz.

There were vendors distributing samples of food and liquor. I tried Tulum Reposado, a tequila with honey and vanilla, from Viva Casa Spirits; specialty coffee from Brew Baby Coffee; and artisanal Japanese Sweet Potato Pie from Chelle’s Cutie Pies. All great treats for my last night in Miami, and that is in addition to the various great tasting South Florida wines and Champagnes. I was exhausted from sunning all day and eating and drinking during the evening, so I had to call it an early night.

On Sunday, I ate lunch at El Tropic Cuban Cuisine. I had the best Cubano sandwich and homemade potato sticks. Each time I visit Miami, I leave having experienced something different. Miami is more than just a beautiful long weekend trip, it’s a place for me to expand my understanding of the world and learn about others.