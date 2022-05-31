103-year-old gets it done

Esther Helmke has lived in her home on Oakland Street for 75 years.

It's a quaint home where she and her husband raised their two children, and she now lives with her daughter, Holly Helmke. She loves her home except for one thing – the alley behind it.

The alley, the only way in and out of her garage, has fallen in disrepair over the years, making it hard to travel, especially during winters. There are huge holes that fill with water and ruts have formed on the mainly dirt road. There's also no lighting along the road, which has become a safety concern.

The 103-year-old has long wanted to have the alley fixed, but with most things, it all came down to money – something she and her fellow neighbors just don't have.

So when she read in The Journal Gazette last year Mayor Tom Henry's announcement that the city would invest $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements, including $6 million for sidewalks and alleys, Esther knew she had to get some of that money.

She sent her request straight to the top, writing a letter to Mayor Henry in December asking for her alley to be included as one that would be repaired. To her surprise, and delight, the mayor wrote back. He assured Esther that her alley was indeed one of the scheduled projects for neighborhood improvements.

“You can't find out until you try. ... And it worked,” Esther says.

The alley had pretty much been forgotten, Holly says. Esther says that when her husband, Richard, was alive he would often put down gravel and try to fill in the holes. “It didn't solve the problem,” she says.

Years ago, there was an opportunity for neighbors to pitch in money to try to fix the road, but residents decided against it. Four of the six homes that sit along the alley use the road, Holly says.

This time, when the opportunity arose, Esther knew something had to be done.

Since she wrote her letter, two new light poles have been installed, and work on the alley, including paving, is set to be completed by next month, according to the mayor's office.

Henry remembers Esther's letter well, according to an email from John Perlich, the mayor's spokesman.

“We were impressed with her letter and appreciated her interest in wanting the best for her neighborhood,” Perlich writes. “After receiving Esther's letter, Mayor Henry directed our Public Works Division to examine the area. It was determined that repairs needed to be made. ... The concrete work that's being done in the alley will provide for a much better surface that will perform well for many years to come.

“It's people like Esther that make our community special. Working together through open communication and dialogue helps move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction. It's great to see that Esther is staying active and engaged.”

Esther, born and raised in Albion, came to Fort Wayne in 1935 as a bride. In fact, she and her husband kept their marriage a secret from their parents. She continued to live in Albion and he lived in Fort Wayne. The reason for the secret? Richard's parents didn't want him to get married until his vehicle was paid off.

Esther worked in food service for 20 years at the former Franklin Junior High School. This allowed her to watch her children go to and come home from school as it wasn't too far from where she lived.

Her husband worked for the former City Light & Power plant, which was the city's public electric utility until 1975. And while Esther says she hasn't gotten involved in other community action projects, she did take part in community efforts to keep the utility open. That included hanging up posters, attending meetings and talking to residents. Of course, she grew up with four brothers and sisters, so standing up for herself and being heard isn't new.

Unfortunately, her efforts didn't work that time and the utility was closed.

Esther has kept a journal about her life, starting it in 1996, a year after her husband died. She writes everything in it, including that day's temperature, what she had to eat (including things that upset her stomach so she won't eat it again) and other daily events.

Helmke, who will turn 104 on June 18, is not sure if her neighbors know about the upcoming pavement, but she hopes they will be happy with the outcome and not look at her as “this old lady that started this trouble,” she laughs.

Her daughter says they plan on making a sign to put up during the construction that says: “You Hate It Now, But You'll Love It When It's Done.”

And every time the neighbors drive along the road once it's complete, they'll have to tip their hat to that “old lady” who caused all the trouble.

