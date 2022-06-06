Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: medium

Hint: Double trouble.

Answer: Ng6+ or Nd5+ !; Both knight sacrifices lead to a beautiful checkmate in three moves! If you choose Nd5+, black is forced to take with exN because the black king has no escape. Then white partakes in another sacrifice with Ng6+! Again, black is forced to take the knight: If fxN, then white plays Bg5# (as black can no longer play f6 to block the check), and if hxN then white plays Qe5#. The purpose of sacrificing both knights in this manner is to free-up squares for the queen and bishop for checkmate!

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.