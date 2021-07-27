Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Martinez – Christopher J. and Rachelle S.
Carlin – Mary S. and William Joseph Jr.
Stark – Abigail Jane and Daniel Joseph
Neenan – Trisha and Jonathan
Soden – Chantelle M. and Christopher M.
Terry – Lorena C. and Dustin Irl
Ochoa – Michelle L. and Nathan
Shafer – Russell K. and Marlene
Hernandez – Carolina and Alberto
Allen Superior Court
Royal – Darryl Jr. and Kelli Dutton
Sinclair – Nicole and Marqus
Rose – Kathrine and Jordan
Prachar – Michele L. and James T. Jr.
Hulwick – William and Heather
Benson – Ed and Matika Porter
Wagner – Kylee and Isaac
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
