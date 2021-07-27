The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, July 27, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Martinez – Christopher J. and Rachelle S.

    Carlin – Mary S. and William Joseph Jr.

    Stark – Abigail Jane and Daniel Joseph

    Neenan – Trisha and Jonathan

    Soden – Chantelle M. and Christopher M.

    Terry – Lorena C. and Dustin Irl

    Ochoa – Michelle L. and Nathan

    Shafer – Russell K. and Marlene

    Hernandez – Carolina and Alberto

    Allen Superior Court

    Royal – Darryl Jr. and Kelli Dutton

    Sinclair – Nicole and Marqus

    Rose – Kathrine and Jordan

    Prachar – Michele L. and James T. Jr.

    Hulwick – William and Heather

    Benson – Ed and Matika Porter

    Wagner – Kylee and Isaac

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

