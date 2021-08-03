The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 03, 2021

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Whittle – Daniel and Hailey

    Neuenschwander – Troy L. and Taylor R.

    Brincefield – Matthew and Chrischianna

    Genther – Amanda and Steven

    Brink – Emily and Mitchell

    Short – Alexandra Maria and Johnnie Dewayin

    White – Kelly and Jeffrey Bell-White

    Coley – Bobby R. and Kelly L.

    Lapp – Nathanial and Michelle

    Patel – Ketu K. and Genesis Perez

    Cottier – Michael T. and Brittany Thigpen-Cottier

    Fletcher – Schaelley R. and Brian P.

    Clausen – Andrea Michelle and Alan James

    Bratton – Dianna and Ernest Kwakye

    Dohrmann – Nickolas E. and Patricia Anne Cotton

    Smock – Carolyn S. and Timothy W.

    Reeves – Rhonda and Wendy S.

    Reed – Curtrina and Otis

    Sipe – Kevin J. and Deborah A.

    Allen Superior Court

    Leff – Ashley and Jonathan

    Bowser – Jessica and Nicholas

    Kern – Michele and Scott Esparza

    Jauregui – Heather and Gary L.

    Knight – Shaholinie and Luis

    Campbell – Tabatha and Curtis

    Gabriel – Anabella De Leon and Armondo

    Kunberger – Samantha and Thomas

    Malhotra – Maria E. and Anshul

    Prifogle – Michael and Christopher Defrates

    Grant – Ian Keppler and Jamie Nicole

    LaPerriere – Robert E. Jr. and Cynthia LeAnn

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

