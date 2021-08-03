Allen Circuit Court

Whittle – Daniel and Hailey

Neuenschwander – Troy L. and Taylor R.

Brincefield – Matthew and Chrischianna

Genther – Amanda and Steven

Brink – Emily and Mitchell

Short – Alexandra Maria and Johnnie Dewayin

White – Kelly and Jeffrey Bell-White

Coley – Bobby R. and Kelly L.

Lapp – Nathanial and Michelle

Patel – Ketu K. and Genesis Perez

Cottier – Michael T. and Brittany Thigpen-Cottier

Fletcher – Schaelley R. and Brian P.

Clausen – Andrea Michelle and Alan James

Bratton – Dianna and Ernest Kwakye

Dohrmann – Nickolas E. and Patricia Anne Cotton

Smock – Carolyn S. and Timothy W.

Reeves – Rhonda and Wendy S.

Reed – Curtrina and Otis

Sipe – Kevin J. and Deborah A.

Allen Superior Court

Leff – Ashley and Jonathan

Bowser – Jessica and Nicholas

Kern – Michele and Scott Esparza

Jauregui – Heather and Gary L.

Knight – Shaholinie and Luis

Campbell – Tabatha and Curtis

Gabriel – Anabella De Leon and Armondo

Kunberger – Samantha and Thomas

Malhotra – Maria E. and Anshul

Prifogle – Michael and Christopher Defrates

Grant – Ian Keppler and Jamie Nicole

LaPerriere – Robert E. Jr. and Cynthia LeAnn

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.