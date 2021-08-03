Tuesday, August 03, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Whittle – Daniel and Hailey
Neuenschwander – Troy L. and Taylor R.
Brincefield – Matthew and Chrischianna
Genther – Amanda and Steven
Brink – Emily and Mitchell
Short – Alexandra Maria and Johnnie Dewayin
White – Kelly and Jeffrey Bell-White
Coley – Bobby R. and Kelly L.
Lapp – Nathanial and Michelle
Patel – Ketu K. and Genesis Perez
Cottier – Michael T. and Brittany Thigpen-Cottier
Fletcher – Schaelley R. and Brian P.
Clausen – Andrea Michelle and Alan James
Bratton – Dianna and Ernest Kwakye
Dohrmann – Nickolas E. and Patricia Anne Cotton
Smock – Carolyn S. and Timothy W.
Reeves – Rhonda and Wendy S.
Reed – Curtrina and Otis
Sipe – Kevin J. and Deborah A.
Allen Superior Court
Leff – Ashley and Jonathan
Bowser – Jessica and Nicholas
Kern – Michele and Scott Esparza
Jauregui – Heather and Gary L.
Knight – Shaholinie and Luis
Campbell – Tabatha and Curtis
Gabriel – Anabella De Leon and Armondo
Kunberger – Samantha and Thomas
Malhotra – Maria E. and Anshul
Prifogle – Michael and Christopher Defrates
Grant – Ian Keppler and Jamie Nicole
LaPerriere – Robert E. Jr. and Cynthia LeAnn
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story