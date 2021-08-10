The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Watson – Jerri and David

    Gehring – Nicole and Micah

    Foxworthy – Elizabeth and Christopher

    Deraway – Jeffrey J. and Jennifer L. Medlin

    Medlin – Jennifer L. and Jeffrey J. Deraway

    Gillespie – Jonathan Michael and Vivien Cabasa

    Hawk – Zachary and Mackenzie

    Guerrero – Edith E. and Jose Carlos

    Reed – Cortney and John D.

    Sheets – Alton and Misty

    Adams – Stephen Ellis and Hannah Marie

    Radford – Dori R. and James R.

    Bushouse – Silvia and John Mark

    Lopez – Nancy Londa and Bo Tauk

    Parker – James O. Jr. and Corina J.

    Shankle – Sheila and Stephen

    Stier – Tamra S. and Stuart M.

    Parish – Gary and Donna J.

    Roy – William I. and Andre L. Brown

    Allen Superior Court

    Wysong – Carl Jason and Amber Renee

    Perry – Kelly and Steven Jr.

    Lopez – Louis and Jessica

    Huddleston – Andrea L. and Jermaine D.

    Snellenberger – Sonya and James Holm

    Rose-Abercrombie – Vuhronykuh and James Abercrombie

    Yee – Nu Nu and Jimmie Dean Mahoney

    Woods – Julius L. Sr. and Norma J.

    Fyfe – Stefanie D. and James C.

    Wolf – Brian L. and Lisa A.

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

