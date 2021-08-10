Tuesday, August 10, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Watson – Jerri and David
Gehring – Nicole and Micah
Foxworthy – Elizabeth and Christopher
Deraway – Jeffrey J. and Jennifer L. Medlin
Medlin – Jennifer L. and Jeffrey J. Deraway
Gillespie – Jonathan Michael and Vivien Cabasa
Hawk – Zachary and Mackenzie
Guerrero – Edith E. and Jose Carlos
Reed – Cortney and John D.
Sheets – Alton and Misty
Adams – Stephen Ellis and Hannah Marie
Radford – Dori R. and James R.
Bushouse – Silvia and John Mark
Lopez – Nancy Londa and Bo Tauk
Parker – James O. Jr. and Corina J.
Shankle – Sheila and Stephen
Stier – Tamra S. and Stuart M.
Parish – Gary and Donna J.
Roy – William I. and Andre L. Brown
Allen Superior Court
Wysong – Carl Jason and Amber Renee
Perry – Kelly and Steven Jr.
Lopez – Louis and Jessica
Huddleston – Andrea L. and Jermaine D.
Snellenberger – Sonya and James Holm
Rose-Abercrombie – Vuhronykuh and James Abercrombie
Yee – Nu Nu and Jimmie Dean Mahoney
Woods – Julius L. Sr. and Norma J.
Fyfe – Stefanie D. and James C.
Wolf – Brian L. and Lisa A.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
