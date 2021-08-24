The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, August 24, 2021

    DIVORCE FILINGS

    Allen Circuit Court

    Winn – Kelly Lynn and Jermaine Richard

    Oppy – Chrystle M. and William A.

    Johnson – Michelle and Brian

    Dickson – Toni M. and Jeffry A.

    Hale – Tammy and Edward

    Villarreal – Martha Susana and Johnny Naponius Broadnax

    Wah – Paw Eh and Than Win

    Parmley – Lynette M. and Nicholas A. Back

    Forth – Michael J. and Jennifer A.

    Perdue – Toni C. and Joseph A.

    Busche – Megan K. and Jeremy L.

    Babbs – Barbara Ann and Miranda Sue

    Hoffman – Christopher C. and Chad A. Rice

    Hosier – Robert and Donetta Thomas

    Ramirez-Garcia – Sara and Carlos

    Copeland – Nathaniel and Monique Drake

    Wehr – Joseph L. and Alesha L.

    Allen Superior Court

    Vironet – Robert J. and Tameka

    Samardzic – Rasim and Mallori

    Parker – Cameron Louise and Andrew Thomas

    Johnson – Ayana and Timothy

    Traylor – Amanda and Matthew

    Sickafoose – Mark Thomas and Kelly Kristine

    Barnefske – Rachel and Robert

    Diller – Brooks L. and Elizabeth A.

    Winn-James – Kalene and Darin James Jr.

    Nadeem – Sarah and Ali Raza Khan

    Falkner – Latoya G. and Ana Catherine Lassen Falkner

    Ramirez Flores – Rafael A. and Molly R. Ramirez

    Brichetto – John and Jungyun Woo

    Harris – Michael and Jenee

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

