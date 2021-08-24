Allen Circuit Court

Winn – Kelly Lynn and Jermaine Richard

Oppy – Chrystle M. and William A.

Johnson – Michelle and Brian

Dickson – Toni M. and Jeffry A.

Hale – Tammy and Edward

Villarreal – Martha Susana and Johnny Naponius Broadnax

Wah – Paw Eh and Than Win

Parmley – Lynette M. and Nicholas A. Back

Forth – Michael J. and Jennifer A.

Perdue – Toni C. and Joseph A.

Busche – Megan K. and Jeremy L.

Babbs – Barbara Ann and Miranda Sue

Hoffman – Christopher C. and Chad A. Rice

Hosier – Robert and Donetta Thomas

Ramirez-Garcia – Sara and Carlos

Copeland – Nathaniel and Monique Drake

Wehr – Joseph L. and Alesha L.

Allen Superior Court

Vironet – Robert J. and Tameka

Samardzic – Rasim and Mallori

Parker – Cameron Louise and Andrew Thomas

Johnson – Ayana and Timothy

Traylor – Amanda and Matthew

Sickafoose – Mark Thomas and Kelly Kristine

Barnefske – Rachel and Robert

Diller – Brooks L. and Elizabeth A.

Winn-James – Kalene and Darin James Jr.

Nadeem – Sarah and Ali Raza Khan

Falkner – Latoya G. and Ana Catherine Lassen Falkner

Ramirez Flores – Rafael A. and Molly R. Ramirez

Brichetto – John and Jungyun Woo

Harris – Michael and Jenee

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.