Tuesday, August 24, 2021 1:00 am
DIVORCE FILINGS
Allen Circuit Court
Winn – Kelly Lynn and Jermaine Richard
Oppy – Chrystle M. and William A.
Johnson – Michelle and Brian
Dickson – Toni M. and Jeffry A.
Hale – Tammy and Edward
Villarreal – Martha Susana and Johnny Naponius Broadnax
Wah – Paw Eh and Than Win
Parmley – Lynette M. and Nicholas A. Back
Forth – Michael J. and Jennifer A.
Perdue – Toni C. and Joseph A.
Busche – Megan K. and Jeremy L.
Babbs – Barbara Ann and Miranda Sue
Hoffman – Christopher C. and Chad A. Rice
Hosier – Robert and Donetta Thomas
Ramirez-Garcia – Sara and Carlos
Copeland – Nathaniel and Monique Drake
Wehr – Joseph L. and Alesha L.
Allen Superior Court
Vironet – Robert J. and Tameka
Samardzic – Rasim and Mallori
Parker – Cameron Louise and Andrew Thomas
Johnson – Ayana and Timothy
Traylor – Amanda and Matthew
Sickafoose – Mark Thomas and Kelly Kristine
Barnefske – Rachel and Robert
Diller – Brooks L. and Elizabeth A.
Winn-James – Kalene and Darin James Jr.
Nadeem – Sarah and Ali Raza Khan
Falkner – Latoya G. and Ana Catherine Lassen Falkner
Ramirez Flores – Rafael A. and Molly R. Ramirez
Brichetto – John and Jungyun Woo
Harris – Michael and Jenee
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
