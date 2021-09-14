The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Arnold – Sarah Virginia and Coley Dale

    Minich – Jesse S. and Stephanie R.

    DeLira – Sandra and Enrique

    Jones – Amanda J. and Gustave I.

    Engelman – Rebecca J. and Dustin M.

    Hernandez – Elizabeth and Rogelio

    Momoh – Omonowo and Olufunke

    Amos – Kevin W. and Rachel R.

    Simon – Ana and Christopher

    Walker – Krystal and Darrius

    Lorenzen – Nicole and Amanda Leslie Stevens

    Pozuelos – Amanda and Jose Barrera

    Eubank – Lindsay and Andrew

    Cooper-Young – Yolanda and Donnie W. Young

    McCown – Sarah A. and Christopher E.

    Hernandez Ortiz – Otto J. and Jennifer M. Hernandez

    Trotter – Jimmie Lee Jr. and Tonia Denise Grant-Trotter

    Schrensky – Zachary J. and Sarah T.

    Grom – Matthew R. and Amy M. Hill

    Cruz – Bonifacia Toledo and Fidel Sanchez

    Dura – Haley M. and Paul M.

    Lai – Son Quoc and My Thi Tran

    Castrejon – Brandi R. and Rey David Castrejon-Basilio

    Gilbert – Alyce L. and Byron L.

    Brown – Brandon A. and Michelle A.

    Lopez – Shawna Lea and Henry Manuel

    Stabler – Natasha Rashelle and Michael Thomas

    Miller – Wendy and Frank

    Allen Superior Court

    Jackson – Kenyel and Frederick

    Eddy – Paul and Michelle S.

     

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

