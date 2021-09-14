Tuesday, September 14, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Arnold – Sarah Virginia and Coley Dale
Minich – Jesse S. and Stephanie R.
DeLira – Sandra and Enrique
Jones – Amanda J. and Gustave I.
Engelman – Rebecca J. and Dustin M.
Hernandez – Elizabeth and Rogelio
Momoh – Omonowo and Olufunke
Amos – Kevin W. and Rachel R.
Simon – Ana and Christopher
Walker – Krystal and Darrius
Lorenzen – Nicole and Amanda Leslie Stevens
Pozuelos – Amanda and Jose Barrera
Eubank – Lindsay and Andrew
Cooper-Young – Yolanda and Donnie W. Young
McCown – Sarah A. and Christopher E.
Hernandez Ortiz – Otto J. and Jennifer M. Hernandez
Trotter – Jimmie Lee Jr. and Tonia Denise Grant-Trotter
Schrensky – Zachary J. and Sarah T.
Grom – Matthew R. and Amy M. Hill
Cruz – Bonifacia Toledo and Fidel Sanchez
Dura – Haley M. and Paul M.
Lai – Son Quoc and My Thi Tran
Castrejon – Brandi R. and Rey David Castrejon-Basilio
Gilbert – Alyce L. and Byron L.
Brown – Brandon A. and Michelle A.
Lopez – Shawna Lea and Henry Manuel
Stabler – Natasha Rashelle and Michael Thomas
Miller – Wendy and Frank
Allen Superior Court
Jackson – Kenyel and Frederick
Eddy – Paul and Michelle S.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
