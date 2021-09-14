Allen Circuit Court

Arnold – Sarah Virginia and Coley Dale

Minich – Jesse S. and Stephanie R.

DeLira – Sandra and Enrique

Jones – Amanda J. and Gustave I.

Engelman – Rebecca J. and Dustin M.

Hernandez – Elizabeth and Rogelio

Momoh – Omonowo and Olufunke

Amos – Kevin W. and Rachel R.

Simon – Ana and Christopher

Walker – Krystal and Darrius

Lorenzen – Nicole and Amanda Leslie Stevens

Pozuelos – Amanda and Jose Barrera

Eubank – Lindsay and Andrew

Cooper-Young – Yolanda and Donnie W. Young

McCown – Sarah A. and Christopher E.

Hernandez Ortiz – Otto J. and Jennifer M. Hernandez

Trotter – Jimmie Lee Jr. and Tonia Denise Grant-Trotter

Schrensky – Zachary J. and Sarah T.

Grom – Matthew R. and Amy M. Hill

Cruz – Bonifacia Toledo and Fidel Sanchez

Dura – Haley M. and Paul M.

Lai – Son Quoc and My Thi Tran

Castrejon – Brandi R. and Rey David Castrejon-Basilio

Gilbert – Alyce L. and Byron L.

Brown – Brandon A. and Michelle A.

Lopez – Shawna Lea and Henry Manuel

Stabler – Natasha Rashelle and Michael Thomas

Miller – Wendy and Frank

Allen Superior Court

Jackson – Kenyel and Frederick

Eddy – Paul and Michelle S.

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.