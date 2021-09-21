Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Reimer – Courtney Renee and Terry Lee
Cornewell – Theresa R. and Gary D.
Bakle – Danielle E. and Benjamin B.
Meeks – Kathy M. and Daniel A.
Bragg-Morrison – Wendolyn Renee and John Willie Morrison Jr.
White – Teonna Yvette and David
Williams – Bennie Ray and Cathy R.
Wehrle – Felicia and Casey Hadaway
Allen Superior Court
Stockdale – Jimmy and Jenelle Uirkus
Eckert – Alison Janelle and Ryan Jason
Anderson – Christopher and Christie
Krueckeberg – Richard L. and Kathleen M.
Cassidy – Brian K. Jr. and Joy V. Pomeroy
Scruggs – Charles Curtis and Katherine Gaysette
Chilcote – Matthew P. and Amy M.
Art – Delanie and Lucas
Roling – Debra A. and Allen L. Brown
Ramon – Jessica Nicole and Guadalupe
Fackler – Jessica and Justin
Lange – Jana M. and Adam F.
Gillingham – Cynthia and David Ricky
Gerber – Vanessa and Aaron Hankerson
Gordon – Robert and Stacey
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
