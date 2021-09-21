Allen Circuit Court

Reimer – Courtney Renee and Terry Lee

Cornewell – Theresa R. and Gary D.

Bakle – Danielle E. and Benjamin B.

Meeks – Kathy M. and Daniel A.

Bragg-Morrison – Wendolyn Renee and John Willie Morrison Jr.

White – Teonna Yvette and David

Williams – Bennie Ray and Cathy R.

Wehrle – Felicia and Casey Hadaway

Allen Superior Court

Stockdale – Jimmy and Jenelle Uirkus

Eckert – Alison Janelle and Ryan Jason

Anderson – Christopher and Christie

Krueckeberg – Richard L. and Kathleen M.

Cassidy – Brian K. Jr. and Joy V. Pomeroy

Scruggs – Charles Curtis and Katherine Gaysette

Chilcote – Matthew P. and Amy M.

Art – Delanie and Lucas

Roling – Debra A. and Allen L. Brown

Ramon – Jessica Nicole and Guadalupe

Fackler – Jessica and Justin

Lange – Jana M. and Adam F.

Gillingham – Cynthia and David Ricky

Gerber – Vanessa and Aaron Hankerson

Gordon – Robert and Stacey

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.