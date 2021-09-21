The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 21, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Reimer – Courtney Renee and Terry Lee

    Cornewell – Theresa R. and Gary D.

    Bakle – Danielle E. and Benjamin B.

    Meeks – Kathy M. and Daniel A.

    Bragg-Morrison – Wendolyn Renee and John Willie Morrison Jr.

    White – Teonna Yvette and David

    Williams – Bennie Ray and Cathy R.

    Wehrle – Felicia and Casey Hadaway

    Allen Superior Court

    Stockdale – Jimmy and Jenelle Uirkus

    Eckert – Alison Janelle and Ryan Jason

    Anderson – Christopher and Christie

    Krueckeberg – Richard L. and Kathleen M.

    Cassidy – Brian K. Jr. and Joy V. Pomeroy

    Scruggs – Charles Curtis and Katherine Gaysette

    Chilcote – Matthew P. and Amy M.

    Art – Delanie and Lucas

    Roling – Debra A. and Allen L. Brown

    Ramon – Jessica Nicole and Guadalupe

    Fackler – Jessica and Justin

    Lange – Jana M. and Adam F.

    Gillingham – Cynthia and David Ricky

    Gerber – Vanessa and Aaron Hankerson

    Gordon – Robert and Stacey

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story