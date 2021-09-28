Tuesday, September 28, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Jackson – Delante J. and Shelly L.
Patrick – James Anthony and Michelle L.
Poper – Janelle E. and Eric A.
Cubio – Nicholas A. and Arika R.
Polich – Aireal S. and Jesse L. Klotz
Johnston – Elisabet Ellen and Scott Hardin Matthew Sizemore
Smiley – Ida and Elgin R. Sr.
Walker – Vixen and Cedric
Barrientes – Tyler C. and Sage A.
Knight – Kevin L. and Destani D. Tillman
Herschberger – Tammie S. and Derek E.
Allen Superior Court
Lapsley-Martin – Lashanda and Barry Martin
Lothamer – Glen and Elisabeth Fisher-Lothamer
Harvey – Lacey and Alex
Eldridge – Andrea and Michael
Colon – Madeleine Renee and Julian Rafael
Sanxter – Kent D. and Kay Lynn
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
