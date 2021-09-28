The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, September 28, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Jackson – Delante J. and Shelly L.

    Patrick – James Anthony and Michelle L.

    Poper – Janelle E. and Eric A.

    Cubio – Nicholas A. and Arika R.

    Polich – Aireal S. and Jesse L. Klotz

    Johnston – Elisabet Ellen and Scott Hardin Matthew Sizemore

    Smiley – Ida and Elgin R. Sr.

    Walker – Vixen and Cedric

    Barrientes – Tyler C. and Sage A.

    Knight – Kevin L. and Destani D. Tillman

    Herschberger – Tammie S. and Derek E.

    Allen Superior Court

    Lapsley-Martin – Lashanda and Barry Martin

    Lothamer – Glen and Elisabeth Fisher-Lothamer

    Harvey – Lacey and Alex

    Eldridge – Andrea and Michael

    Colon – Madeleine Renee and Julian Rafael

    Sanxter – Kent D. and Kay Lynn

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story