    Tuesday, October 05, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Dunbar – Erek S. and Trista L.

    Cornewell – Theresa R. and Gary D.

    Bakle – Danielle E. and Benjamin B.

    Meeks – Kathy M. and Daniel A.

    White – Teonna Yvette and David

    Williams – Bennie Ray and Cathy R.

    Wehrle – Felicia and Casey Hadaway

    Polich – Aireal S. and Jesse L. Klotz

    Allen Superior Court

    Lapsley-Martin – Lashanda and Barry Martin

    Farmer – Tiffany D. and Caroline E.

    Gordon – Robert and Stacey

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

