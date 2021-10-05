Allen Circuit Court

Dunbar – Erek S. and Trista L.

Cornewell – Theresa R. and Gary D.

Bakle – Danielle E. and Benjamin B.

Meeks – Kathy M. and Daniel A.

White – Teonna Yvette and David

Williams – Bennie Ray and Cathy R.

Wehrle – Felicia and Casey Hadaway

Polich – Aireal S. and Jesse L. Klotz

Allen Superior Court

Lapsley-Martin – Lashanda and Barry Martin

Farmer – Tiffany D. and Caroline E.

Gordon – Robert and Stacey

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.