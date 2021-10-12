The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Patrick – James Anthony and Michelle L.

    Poper – Janelle E. and Eric A.

    Cubio – Nicholas A. and Arika R.

    Snyder – Maria M. and Corey A.

    Ward – Daniel J. and Crystal J.

    DeJesus – Matthew Ronald and Jael Lyn

    Smiley – Ida and Elgin R. Sr.

    Walker – Vixen and Cedric

    Barrientes – Tyler C. and Sage A.

    Knight – Kevin L. and Destani D. Tillman

    Herschberger – Tammie S. and Derek E.

    Espinoza-Barrera – Teresa and Arnulfo Lopez

    Mullins – Sherry Ann and Susan E. Bresson

    Fakhfekh – Mehdi and Carolyn

    McGraw – Tameka LaShae and Terry Jovon

    Allen Superior Court

    Harvey – Lacey and Alex

    Hursh – Bailey and Mikayla Fowler

    Lusch – Ashlee and Emma

    Angel – Manuel J. and Alma G.

    Loesch – Katherine and Z E Carlos Carrillo Martinez

    Bletzacker – April and Cameron

    Sanxter – Kent D. and Kay Lynn

    Langschied – William C. and Jeanie

    McKing – Marcus D. Sr. and Lillian

    Strevy – Alan R. and Sonia R.

    Scherer – Ashley M. and John M.

    McComb – Adam and Rebecca Myers

    Knowles – Jennifer and Robert

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story