Tuesday, October 12, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Patrick – James Anthony and Michelle L.
Poper – Janelle E. and Eric A.
Cubio – Nicholas A. and Arika R.
Snyder – Maria M. and Corey A.
Ward – Daniel J. and Crystal J.
DeJesus – Matthew Ronald and Jael Lyn
Smiley – Ida and Elgin R. Sr.
Walker – Vixen and Cedric
Barrientes – Tyler C. and Sage A.
Knight – Kevin L. and Destani D. Tillman
Herschberger – Tammie S. and Derek E.
Espinoza-Barrera – Teresa and Arnulfo Lopez
Mullins – Sherry Ann and Susan E. Bresson
Fakhfekh – Mehdi and Carolyn
McGraw – Tameka LaShae and Terry Jovon
Allen Superior Court
Harvey – Lacey and Alex
Hursh – Bailey and Mikayla Fowler
Lusch – Ashlee and Emma
Angel – Manuel J. and Alma G.
Loesch – Katherine and Z E Carlos Carrillo Martinez
Bletzacker – April and Cameron
Sanxter – Kent D. and Kay Lynn
Langschied – William C. and Jeanie
McKing – Marcus D. Sr. and Lillian
Strevy – Alan R. and Sonia R.
Scherer – Ashley M. and John M.
McComb – Adam and Rebecca Myers
Knowles – Jennifer and Robert
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story