Allen Circuit Court

Patrick – James Anthony and Michelle L.

Poper – Janelle E. and Eric A.

Cubio – Nicholas A. and Arika R.

Snyder – Maria M. and Corey A.

Ward – Daniel J. and Crystal J.

DeJesus – Matthew Ronald and Jael Lyn

Smiley – Ida and Elgin R. Sr.

Walker – Vixen and Cedric

Barrientes – Tyler C. and Sage A.

Knight – Kevin L. and Destani D. Tillman

Herschberger – Tammie S. and Derek E.

Espinoza-Barrera – Teresa and Arnulfo Lopez

Mullins – Sherry Ann and Susan E. Bresson

Fakhfekh – Mehdi and Carolyn

McGraw – Tameka LaShae and Terry Jovon

Allen Superior Court

Harvey – Lacey and Alex

Hursh – Bailey and Mikayla Fowler

Lusch – Ashlee and Emma

Angel – Manuel J. and Alma G.

Loesch – Katherine and Z E Carlos Carrillo Martinez

Bletzacker – April and Cameron

Sanxter – Kent D. and Kay Lynn

Langschied – William C. and Jeanie

McKing – Marcus D. Sr. and Lillian

Strevy – Alan R. and Sonia R.

Scherer – Ashley M. and John M.

McComb – Adam and Rebecca Myers

Knowles – Jennifer and Robert

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.