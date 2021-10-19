The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Salas – Jennifer M. and Paul M.

    Slyby – Lauren and Christopher

    Alfano – Kendra M. and Tristan

    Villegas Pulido – Eudys and Josmer Palmera Ruiz

    White – Joseph and Mercedes Vandall

    Moore – Nicole and Montrail

    Dismase – Christopher and Tina

    Hammond – Rachel F. and Terry G.

    Martinez – Janice and Brian

    Brennan – Sierra and Kodey

    Egwuonwu – Ifeanyl and Amy Miller

    Troy – Kelly and Andrea

    Mitchell – Eric T. and Amber L. Thornton

    Voorhies – Alison Leigh and Justin J.

    Willison – Heather C. and Richard C.

    Filler – Francesca R. and Marc N.

    Ross – Zachary R. and Sarah E.

    Gillenwater – Carey J. and Nathan D.

    Schnepp – Jessica Ann and Eric Michael

    Allen Superior Court

    Knowles – Jennifer and Curtis Cornett Jr.

    Tubbs – Roosevelt and Eva Gray

    McGinnis – Alfred and Kimberly

    Harlow – Jacob M. and Daniela E.

    Arana – Sandra and Manuel Mendoza-Velazquez

    Klages – David and Kristie Stewart

    Robles Rodriguez – Raul Alejandro and Joreli Cristina Bigio Torres

    McLain Helminiak – Shiloh and Cody James Schweitzer

    Luna – Kari and Feliciano

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

