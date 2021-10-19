Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Salas – Jennifer M. and Paul M.
Slyby – Lauren and Christopher
Alfano – Kendra M. and Tristan
Villegas Pulido – Eudys and Josmer Palmera Ruiz
White – Joseph and Mercedes Vandall
Moore – Nicole and Montrail
Dismase – Christopher and Tina
Hammond – Rachel F. and Terry G.
Martinez – Janice and Brian
Brennan – Sierra and Kodey
Egwuonwu – Ifeanyl and Amy Miller
Troy – Kelly and Andrea
Mitchell – Eric T. and Amber L. Thornton
Voorhies – Alison Leigh and Justin J.
Willison – Heather C. and Richard C.
Filler – Francesca R. and Marc N.
Ross – Zachary R. and Sarah E.
Gillenwater – Carey J. and Nathan D.
Schnepp – Jessica Ann and Eric Michael
Allen Superior Court
Knowles – Jennifer and Curtis Cornett Jr.
Tubbs – Roosevelt and Eva Gray
McGinnis – Alfred and Kimberly
Harlow – Jacob M. and Daniela E.
Arana – Sandra and Manuel Mendoza-Velazquez
Klages – David and Kristie Stewart
Robles Rodriguez – Raul Alejandro and Joreli Cristina Bigio Torres
McLain Helminiak – Shiloh and Cody James Schweitzer
Luna – Kari and Feliciano
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
