Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce Filings
Allen Circuit Court
Hurst – William and Kimberly
Lane – T. Cody and Mashonie R.
Fitzsimmons – Brittni J. and James J.
Dyson – Brooke Simone and Edward Clifton
White – Katie and Darnell
Falcone – Ali and Denton R. Frazier
Brockmann – Jeff M. and Peggy
Wood – Barry and Danieka R.
Arellano – Pablo Francisco and Jennifer Rebecca
Nguyen – Bich H. and Duy Q. Tran
Johnson – Michael S. and Lynn
Robinson – Larry and Tasha L.
Le – Frank N. and Ri T. Tran
Williams – Adria C. and Terrance H.
Cooper – Christopher Glenn and Benjamin Griffith
Crovo – Ashley and Christopher
Kozbial – Jeffery Allan and Marianne Victoria Mike
Helmke – Todd A. and Kathy S.
Allen Superior Court
Elkins – Amber and Thomas
Cunningham – Diane and Kyle
Surry – Kenneth and Preunda
Hissong – Charlene Emma and Stephen Follis
Stevens – Veronica and Jeffrey J.
Pequignot – Morgan S. and Joshua M.
Tiedt – Tanji N. and Erik L. Swartz
Porter – Johanna Marie and Deric
Bates – Michelle and Jamie Lee
Gross – Jason Alan and Jennifer Marie
Masters – Helen and Mark F.
McPherson – C. Kris and Sandra A.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
