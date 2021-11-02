The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 02, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce Filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Hurst – William and Kimberly

    Lane – T. Cody and Mashonie R.

    Fitzsimmons – Brittni J. and James J.

    Dyson – Brooke Simone and Edward Clifton

    White – Katie and Darnell

    Falcone – Ali and Denton R. Frazier

    Brockmann – Jeff M. and Peggy

    Wood – Barry and Danieka R.

    Arellano – Pablo Francisco and Jennifer Rebecca

    Nguyen – Bich H. and Duy Q. Tran

    Johnson – Michael S. and Lynn

    Robinson – Larry and Tasha L.

    Le – Frank N. and Ri T. Tran

    Williams – Adria C. and Terrance H.

    Cooper – Christopher Glenn and Benjamin Griffith

    Crovo – Ashley and Christopher

    Kozbial – Jeffery Allan and Marianne Victoria Mike

    Helmke – Todd A. and Kathy S.

    Allen Superior Court

    Elkins – Amber and Thomas

    Cunningham – Diane and Kyle

    Surry – Kenneth and Preunda

    Hissong – Charlene Emma and Stephen Follis

    Stevens – Veronica and Jeffrey J.

    Pequignot – Morgan S. and Joshua M.

    Tiedt – Tanji N. and Erik L. Swartz

    Porter – Johanna Marie and Deric

    Bates – Michelle and Jamie Lee

    Gross – Jason Alan and Jennifer Marie

    Masters – Helen and Mark F.

    McPherson – C. Kris and Sandra A.

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

