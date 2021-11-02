Allen Circuit Court

Hurst – William and Kimberly

Lane – T. Cody and Mashonie R.

Fitzsimmons – Brittni J. and James J.

Dyson – Brooke Simone and Edward Clifton

White – Katie and Darnell

Falcone – Ali and Denton R. Frazier

Brockmann – Jeff M. and Peggy

Wood – Barry and Danieka R.

Arellano – Pablo Francisco and Jennifer Rebecca

Nguyen – Bich H. and Duy Q. Tran

Johnson – Michael S. and Lynn

Robinson – Larry and Tasha L.

Le – Frank N. and Ri T. Tran

Williams – Adria C. and Terrance H.

Cooper – Christopher Glenn and Benjamin Griffith

Crovo – Ashley and Christopher

Kozbial – Jeffery Allan and Marianne Victoria Mike

Helmke – Todd A. and Kathy S.

Allen Superior Court

Elkins – Amber and Thomas

Cunningham – Diane and Kyle

Surry – Kenneth and Preunda

Hissong – Charlene Emma and Stephen Follis

Stevens – Veronica and Jeffrey J.

Pequignot – Morgan S. and Joshua M.

Tiedt – Tanji N. and Erik L. Swartz

Porter – Johanna Marie and Deric

Bates – Michelle and Jamie Lee

Gross – Jason Alan and Jennifer Marie

Masters – Helen and Mark F.

McPherson – C. Kris and Sandra A.

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.