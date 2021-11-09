Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce Filings
Allen Circuit Court
Chapin – Claire and Brian
Garcia – Luz Elena and Leopoldo Garcia Moto
Williams – E'Majalique and Derek Boatman
Hamilton – Paige and Jodi Lynn
Frasure – Amoriah and Eric
Hattery – Jodi L. and Christopher L.
Jones – Brenda and Gage
Moffitt – Elizabeth and David E.
Strack – Jennifer J. and Adam C.
Manter – Nicole L. and Steven R.
Garvin – Brett A. and Sheena L.
Montgomery – LaToya T. and Jeremye J.
Payan – Rafael Reyes and Leticia Medina Arriola
Kinnie – Napolean and Chinita Ellen
Allen Superior Court
Fernando – Nejith and Ransirini Wijeratne-Fernando
Silveus – James C. and Misty N.
Pawlicki – Rachel R. and Jeffrey S.
Sanders – Jaquelia and Deondre Parker
Stephens – Sara Elizabeth and Christopher Brian
Stratton – Amanda J. and Derek O.
Vincent – Kelly Ann and Lawrence Scott Jr.
Smith – April D. and Scott A.
Cox – Darrell R. and Ester Renee Shiley
Short – Rondell and Christal
Herendeen – Carol and Kirtus
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
