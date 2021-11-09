The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, November 09, 2021 1:00 am

    Divorce Filings

    Allen Circuit Court

    Chapin – Claire and Brian

    Garcia – Luz Elena and Leopoldo Garcia Moto

    Williams – E'Majalique and Derek Boatman

    Hamilton – Paige and Jodi Lynn

    Frasure – Amoriah and Eric

    Hattery – Jodi L. and Christopher L.

    Jones – Brenda and Gage

    Moffitt – Elizabeth and David E.

    Strack – Jennifer J. and Adam C.

    Manter – Nicole L. and Steven R.

    Garvin – Brett A. and Sheena L.

    Montgomery – LaToya T. and Jeremye J.

    Payan – Rafael Reyes and Leticia Medina Arriola

    Kinnie – Napolean and Chinita Ellen

    Allen Superior Court

    Fernando – Nejith and Ransirini Wijeratne-Fernando

    Silveus – James C. and Misty N.

    Pawlicki – Rachel R. and Jeffrey S.

    Sanders – Jaquelia and Deondre Parker

    Stephens – Sara Elizabeth and Christopher Brian

    Stratton – Amanda J. and Derek O.

    Vincent – Kelly Ann and Lawrence Scott Jr.

    Smith – April D. and Scott A.

    Cox – Darrell R. and Ester Renee Shiley

    Short – Rondell and Christal

    Herendeen – Carol and Kirtus

    Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.

