Allen Circuit Court

McCue – Jacob and Amber Turnbow

Fuess – Jonathan Q. and Kristen K.

Monterroso – Melisa and Mario

Seffernick – Anthony and Morgan Diann

Gaspar – Jasmine and Jose

Affolder – Regan and Taylor

Wimes – Elizabeth and Lonnie Sr.

Lebedz – Viktar and Liudmila

Salyer – Brandon J and Havllah

Williams – Bobbie L. and Byron

Hargis – Terry and Ashley

Bowman – Douglas Lynn and Janet Lynn

Benjamin – Clayton Lee and Karen Jean

Brunson – Robin G. and Daniel

Shuler – Brittany and Alicia M. Shipley

Cochran – Angela M. and Michael A.

Derrick – Alonzo Dennis and Monique

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.