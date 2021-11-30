Allen Circuit Court

Sticht – Felecia Renee and Thomas Jacob

Boch-Paniagua – Roque M. and Maria M. Chacon-Gonzalez

Weaver – Kelli Anne and Benjamin Dale

Davis – Ryan D. and Sarah E.

Menefee – Michelle M. and Frederic R.

Bush – Latoya and Tranell

Musser – Alishia K. and Cody A.

Eccles – Anne M. and Zachary E.

Lechleidner – Kaitlyn Marie and Bryan Andrew Hade

Allen Superior Court

Karges – Ericka and Andrew

Kiessling – Shayne L. and Richard W.

Moreira – Jhorman and Brittany

Kowal – Jazmyn V. and John C.

Krautkremer – Claire J. and Leon M.

Gallinger-Miller – Coleen and Terry Lynn Miller

Wood – Sherri L. and Matthew J.

Brewer – Robin E. and Douglas D.

Caldwell – Ashley and Taylor

Krebs – Linda C. and Richard A.

James – Jennifer Sue Annette and Dennis Michael

Shields – Natalie R. and Ephraim N.

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.