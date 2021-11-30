Tuesday, November 30, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Sticht – Felecia Renee and Thomas Jacob
Boch-Paniagua – Roque M. and Maria M. Chacon-Gonzalez
Weaver – Kelli Anne and Benjamin Dale
Davis – Ryan D. and Sarah E.
Menefee – Michelle M. and Frederic R.
Bush – Latoya and Tranell
Musser – Alishia K. and Cody A.
Eccles – Anne M. and Zachary E.
Lechleidner – Kaitlyn Marie and Bryan Andrew Hade
Allen Superior Court
Karges – Ericka and Andrew
Kiessling – Shayne L. and Richard W.
Moreira – Jhorman and Brittany
Kowal – Jazmyn V. and John C.
Krautkremer – Claire J. and Leon M.
Gallinger-Miller – Coleen and Terry Lynn Miller
Wood – Sherri L. and Matthew J.
Brewer – Robin E. and Douglas D.
Caldwell – Ashley and Taylor
Krebs – Linda C. and Richard A.
James – Jennifer Sue Annette and Dennis Michael
Shields – Natalie R. and Ephraim N.
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story