Tuesday, December 07, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
James – Kathryn Ann and Lee Robert
Stone – Justin G. and Kelsey K.
Jones – Desiree and Corey D. Hiner
Clendenen – Brian M. and Crystal L.
Humes – Vincent J. and Allison
Peterson – Macey and Collin
Wilson – Brian K. and Kaylee M.
Schaefer – Nicole L. and Richard C. II
Hecker – Shanon and Timothy II
Taylor – David and Dawn Elaine
Funk – Brian L. and Terri B.
Hopson – Kevin and Tomeko
Ballora – William S. and Laurie A.
Robertson – Molly and Anthony Salaam
Ruffin – Autumn and Antonio
Allen Superior Court
Frebel – Alexandra L. and Kyle P.
Couts – Amanda M. and Justin L.
Greene – Shaneen and Reginald Porter
Greider-Heath – Christen M. and Johnathan S. Heath
Slater – Taylor James and Amber Chantal
Renner – Ashley and William Dailey
Cuckovic – Miroslav and Paola
McKenzie – Marisa Y. and Jeff
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
