Tuesday, December 14, 2021 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Rhymer – Trisha Ann and Joshuah Stice
Jackson – Mary and Alecxander J.
Lolmaugh – Stephanie A. and Jekya Turpin-Cummings
Mastej – LeAnne and Michael R.
Spieth – Tara L. and William C.
Derouin – Jacqueline and Walter
Childress – Keri A. and Joshua J. Welty
Chomdee – Sunchanee and Paponpatch Chotpornsawat
Pointer – Danielle Marie and Ian Alan
Smith – James A. Sr. and Sara B.
Allen Superior Court
Harrison – Jeffrey Alan and Lisa
Garrison – Kristen and Christopher W.
Ridarski – Brittani and Nikolay
Quandt – Alan and Holly
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story