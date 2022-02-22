Tuesday, February 22, 2022 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Dallape – Richard and Katie
Perez – Keyla and Haroldo
Langschied – Linda and Christopher
Brown – Cynthia Marie and Michael Paul
Slagle – Sonya K. and Bryan M.
Roque – Mariana Garcia and Walter C. Lopez Cabrera
White – Elizabeth A. and Rasheed-Shemar
Davison – Subka and Rick
Cook – Matthew and Kimberly
Rudolph – Mark Lyndon and Cecilia Rudolph Hindkjaer
Campbell – Clarence Joseph and Denise Alston
Badders – Heather and Bernice Keene
Bane – Teha and Jeremy
Lehman – Todd A. and Cynthia A.
Gonzales – Billy and Ashley Alexander
Casiano – Tara and Jose
Manprasert – Ashley and David
Evans – Terri L. and David E.
Luna – Stephanie J. and Joseph B.
Allen Superior Court
Bryant – Krystal L. and David T. III
Howard – Josefina and Roderick T.
Meyer – Steven J. and Michelle R.
Potts – Abigail and Wesley
Gibson – Marcia and Joshua
Briggs – Karen and Daniel
Alcide – Rodeline and Wilson
Ackon – Natasha D. and Isaac N. P.
Grim – Sarah Christine and Steven Scott
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
