Tuesday, March 01, 2022 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Schenk – Lois M. and Tyler R.
Garcia – Ashly and Rudi
Perez – Carlos Adam and Tyfany Lorena Brook
Fields – Russell B. II and Shanon M.
Conwell – Carey and Robin Dawn
Mudrack – Emily and Fermin E. Paulino Canul
Luna – Joseph Beach and Stephanie Jean
Henry – Stephanie J. and Alex A. Wulpi
Kerchner – Noah and Samantha Renfro
Deaton – James E. and Leslie A.
Williams – Kristin Lynn and Scott Bryant
Douglas – Tommy J. Jr. and Molly B. Nelson
Garner – Clark A. and Katlynne S.
Allen Superior Court
Robinson – Ashley and Garrett
Sanders – Brendan and Majda
Robinson – Clyde L. and Ashlee M.
O'Donnell – Erin K. and Ryan V. Jumper
Henline – Amy M. and Corey W.
Jackson-Gick – Kylee and Justin
Demien – Joni Elizabeth and Loren Edwin
Gather – Stacy and Brian
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
