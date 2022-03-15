Tuesday, March 15, 2022 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Upshaw – Terrence Robert Oshay and Alexis Alexandra Rolet
Sprott – Janis Jones and David L.
Morrow – Robin and Allen
Galvan-Trejo – Salvador and Amanda Michelle Galvan
Oakley – Jase P. and Amber L.
Dunn – Brandy Lee and Joshua Michael
Gordon – Amy E. and Anthony
Savage – Michael Lee and Angela Nicole
Fall – Kimberly and Chad
Cobbins – Tashisa Y. and Shawn C.
Salas – Sandra E. and Agustin Hernandez Delfin
Donovan – Erik Peter and Rebecca Murry
Scheer – Katelyn and Andrew
Osborn – Mark and Deborah
Grimme – Latasha and Matthew J.
Allen Superior Court
Reilly – Athena and Jerrmie
Garcia – Emily Nicole and Ricardo
Kisor – Janean R. and Steven C.
Zimmerman – Jodie Lynne and Jeramiah David
Hodges – Christopher and Jillian
Ellis – Karissa and Sean
Hinton – Makayla and Cameron Neace
McClurg – Timothy J. and Jessaymn V. Rhymer
Niezer – Laura Ann and Eric Abdul Pumell
Walters – Karla and Andrew
Harris – Arissa and Timothy
Haynes – Matthew D. and Wanda Osterman-Haynes
Smith-Hiatt – Tammy Jo and Cory J. Hiatt
Yeomans – Marshall and Shawn
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
