Allen Circuit Court

Upshaw – Terrence Robert Oshay and Alexis Alexandra Rolet

Sprott – Janis Jones and David L.

Morrow – Robin and Allen

Galvan-Trejo – Salvador and Amanda Michelle Galvan

Oakley – Jase P. and Amber L.

Dunn – Brandy Lee and Joshua Michael

Gordon – Amy E. and Anthony

Savage – Michael Lee and Angela Nicole

Fall – Kimberly and Chad

Cobbins – Tashisa Y. and Shawn C.

Salas – Sandra E. and Agustin Hernandez Delfin

Donovan – Erik Peter and Rebecca Murry

Scheer – Katelyn and Andrew

Osborn – Mark and Deborah

Grimme – Latasha and Matthew J.

Allen Superior Court

Reilly – Athena and Jerrmie

Garcia – Emily Nicole and Ricardo

Kisor – Janean R. and Steven C.

Zimmerman – Jodie Lynne and Jeramiah David

Hodges – Christopher and Jillian

Ellis – Karissa and Sean

Hinton – Makayla and Cameron Neace

McClurg – Timothy J. and Jessaymn V. Rhymer

Niezer – Laura Ann and Eric Abdul Pumell

Walters – Karla and Andrew

Harris – Arissa and Timothy

Haynes – Matthew D. and Wanda Osterman-Haynes

Smith-Hiatt – Tammy Jo and Cory J. Hiatt

Yeomans – Marshall and Shawn

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.