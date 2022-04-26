Tuesday, April 26, 2022 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen County Circuit Court
Dorsey – Rebekah J. and Tyson A.
Crismore – Julie A. and Joshua E.
Reincke – Tracy D. and Brian D.
Frye – Carrie Ann and Bryan Holt Jones
Clugston – Jessica E. and Jeremy
Link – Faith Noelle and Trevor Michael Hafner
Prosser – Mary J. and Tyson Dupree
Phinezy – Persephone and Victor Lee Waters
Otis – Lauren and Adam
Coleman – Darlena and Christopher
Jimison – Kaila Kristen and Melisa Marie
Witten – Shelby T. and Herson Lexima
Vice – Sarah L. and Charles
Diaz – Alma and Raul Nunez Popoco
Allen Superior Court
Da – Fa Re and Ma Med Ali
Curtis – Shayna M. and Ryan T.
Roberts – Shannon A. and Christopher L.
Ali – Nasir and Lwin Lwin San
Palmer – Stacy Lane and Jack Robert
Yoder – Aubree and Austin
Chelette – Dana and Jacob
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
