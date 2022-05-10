Tuesday, May 10, 2022 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Miller – Jacki Danielle and Joel
Handel – David and Jolene
Geyer – Andrea Marie and Robert Zepeda
Englert – Michael and Caixia Hu
Mast – Naomi L. and Kevin T.
Henley-Gant – Chantae and Samuel Gant Jr.
Dresser – Danielle and James Daniel
McBride – Troy F. and Heather Y.
Martinez – Emilio Martinez and Mariana Perez Cruz
Wissing – Marcus M. and Michele L.
Jones – Caren K. and Casey J.
Inskeep – Kimberly A. and Travis K.
Ciferri – Michelle Denise and Walter
Dray – Peggy A. and Keith A.
Franke – Richard and Cherylene
Fackler – Dustin and Crista Keys
Allen Superior Court
Ginter-Spear – Spencer and Timothy
Buchs – Erin and Bradley
Bender – Rachael and Austin
Larue – Ashley and James
Gernhardt – Tina M. and Andrew J.
Barney – Peter David and Patricia Kay
English – Laren Russell and Erika Evette Thompson
Dang – Hai Thanh and Nhi T. Phan
Black – Cory Michael and Kristen Monique
Rodriguez – Ramona and Abimael Vega
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
