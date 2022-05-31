Allen Circuit Court

Jaszarowski – Eric D. and Danielle M.

Portbury – Athalia and Sicelo Gina

Shewman – Peter M. and Ashley D.

McCoy – Chantell N. and John W.

Gruszynski – Paith MacQueen and Daniel Jay

Gough – Aubrey N. and Nathaniel

Till – Daniel R. and Kristen N.

Williams – Sheila Ann and Peter A.

Collier – Logan Eulis and Taylor Elizabeth

Day – Sonya and Henderson Coleman III

Caine – Alyssa Kathryn and Adam James Thomas

Gonser – David L. and Sydney E.

Roeth – Chereasa P. and Ryan D.

Na – Saki and Adu Rahim

Alumbaugh – Charles C. and Ruthie Kay

Keller – Janet and Steven

Fountain – Megan Miller and Robert F.

Towns – Tanita Therese and Jawyan James

Eberth – Caren and Jonathan Cross

Eggeman – Michael and Angela Lewis

Brown – Synnetra and Daymond Rogers

May – Brittany T. and Leander Michael

Allen Superior Court

Lopez – Torilyn and Luis

Cook – Joy and Zachary

Fultz – Nicole Lynn and Kara Marie

Swedberg – Brianna and Aaron

Porter – Tonya and Joshua

Ovalle – Heidee and Berner Perez

Evans – Robert Aaron and Emily Renee

Olivares – Mirsa Yanelly Baeza and Israel Villada Jr.

Maggart – Brittani Nicole and Zachary Ray

Murphy – Christopher and Kristin

Riley – Kerryann May and Arthur Wayne

Berghoff – Sherri G. and Daniel G.

Castano – Marissa and Broc Bina

Gordon – Jesse and Nicole

Dwight – Britney Louise Mcbride and Steven Matthew

Willoughby – Patricia and Dale

Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.