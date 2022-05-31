Tuesday, May 31, 2022 1:00 am
Divorce filings
Allen Circuit Court
Jaszarowski – Eric D. and Danielle M.
Portbury – Athalia and Sicelo Gina
Shewman – Peter M. and Ashley D.
McCoy – Chantell N. and John W.
Gruszynski – Paith MacQueen and Daniel Jay
Gough – Aubrey N. and Nathaniel
Till – Daniel R. and Kristen N.
Williams – Sheila Ann and Peter A.
Collier – Logan Eulis and Taylor Elizabeth
Day – Sonya and Henderson Coleman III
Caine – Alyssa Kathryn and Adam James Thomas
Gonser – David L. and Sydney E.
Roeth – Chereasa P. and Ryan D.
Na – Saki and Adu Rahim
Alumbaugh – Charles C. and Ruthie Kay
Keller – Janet and Steven
Fountain – Megan Miller and Robert F.
Towns – Tanita Therese and Jawyan James
Eberth – Caren and Jonathan Cross
Eggeman – Michael and Angela Lewis
Brown – Synnetra and Daymond Rogers
May – Brittany T. and Leander Michael
Allen Superior Court
Lopez – Torilyn and Luis
Cook – Joy and Zachary
Fultz – Nicole Lynn and Kara Marie
Swedberg – Brianna and Aaron
Porter – Tonya and Joshua
Ovalle – Heidee and Berner Perez
Evans – Robert Aaron and Emily Renee
Olivares – Mirsa Yanelly Baeza and Israel Villada Jr.
Maggart – Brittani Nicole and Zachary Ray
Murphy – Christopher and Kristin
Riley – Kerryann May and Arthur Wayne
Berghoff – Sherri G. and Daniel G.
Castano – Marissa and Broc Bina
Gordon – Jesse and Nicole
Dwight – Britney Louise Mcbride and Steven Matthew
Willoughby – Patricia and Dale
Divorce filings, which include divorce and legal separations, are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For questions about published listings, not the actual filing, call Terri Richardson, 461-8304, or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story