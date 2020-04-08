Church leaders getting creative

BALDWIN, Wis. – As the morning sun melts the last traces of snow in the surrounding farmland, the faithful, gathered to celebrate Christianity's holiest week, cheerfully honk out their hallelujahs and peace greetings.

It's Sunday morning drive-in worship at Peace Lutheran Church. More than 80 cars, minivans and pickups fan out around Pastor John Hanson, who's preaching and singing perched on a dump truck in the parking lot.

With coronavirus prevention measures shuttering houses of worship, Hanson and other pastors across the country are using that ultimate tool of social distancing – cars – to safely bring their communities together. It is a closeness their congregations desire like never before.

“People really enjoyed seeing each other from their little bubbles, fellowshipping a bit,” said Hanson, 60, a third-generation Midwestern pastor who's led this congregation 28 years. He got the truck for height and hooked up the sound to transmit to car radios, so people can stay inside their vehicles to follow – and sing – along.

“Some of the silly songs we sing, waving at each other or sending a smooch to another car (as sign of peace), the reason we're doing that is because we need them to say, 'Oh, I see you there and you're still OK and we care about you,'” Hanson said.

Physical presence is no gimmick, but rather embodies the strength that communities of worshippers draw from one another, gatherings central to Christianity and other faiths. That's why Hanson and other religious leaders are devising creative (and law-abiding) ways to make socially distanced worship possible, in addition to offering online services.

Some faith leaders have drawn their own lines against observances that are too distant. Archbishop Leonard Blair of Hartford, who chairs the U.S. Catholic bishops' committee on liturgy, wrote a March 27 memo to bishops that ruled out the delivery of the sacrament of penance via cellphone.

In addition to drive-in worship, drive-thru sites have been set up in at least a dozen states to administer communion or confession. Other major faiths contending with coronavirus disruption, including Jews and Muslims, have turned primarily to online connections to replace in-person worship.”

“A lot of people had taken for granted what it means to get together for worship, it can become a routine. But when it's taken away, you realize, it's a really important part of my faith,” said Pastor Chris Griggs, 52, of Denver Baptist Church in North Carolina.

More than 200 cars gathered at Denver Baptist for the second week of Sunday parking lot service; to be visible, Griggs raised himself above the vehicles with a scissor lift. “I've never had a Sunday where people were so genuinely excited to be at church.”

Kids loved the car worshipping, too. At Peace Lutheran, one got to chat, from separate cars, with a teacher, while John Vrieze's grandson was able to attend church in his pajamas.

“I've watched some ministries on TV, but for some reason in person is more important to me,” Vrieze said.