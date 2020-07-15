Rabbi pleads to taking charity for personal gain

SAN DIEGO – The longtime leader of a Southern California synagogue who was wounded in a deadly attack at the house of worship he founded pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in a multimillion-dollar fraud that disguised charitable contributions for personal gain.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for fraud, but prosecutors will recommend probation as part of a plea agreement. They noted his cooperation with investigators after federal agents raided his home and office in October 2018 and his widely praised response to the attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue in April 2019.

“He became a significant advocate for peace and elimination of violence based on religious hatred. He spoke all over the world and sent a strong message of peace,” said Robert Brewer, the U.S. attorney in San Diego, at a news conference.

Goldstein, 58, lost his right index finger in the attack on the last day of Passover, which killed one congregant and injured the rabbi and two others. John T. Earnest, 20, has been charged in the attack in state and federal court. He has pleaded not guilty to hate crime-related murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Goldstein, who founded Chabad of Poway near San Diego in 1986, collected $6.2 million in fake donations to the synagogue and affiliates and returned 90% to contributors with phony receipts, allowing them to deduct the full amount from their taxes, prosecutors said. Goldstein kept the remaining 10%, or $620,000, for himself.

Chabad-Lubavitch, an organization that traces its roots to the 1940s and counts more than 3,500 institutions, called the news “terribly shocking and troubling.” It said it relieved Goldstein of his duties at Chabad after learning of the allegations late last year. At least 20 people were involved in the schemes and the investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said. Besides Goldstein, five others pleaded guilty in federal court this week.