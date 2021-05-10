Ernest Angley, Ohio televangelist, dead at 99

Associated Press

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Ohio-based televangelist Ernest Angley has died at age 99, according to the self-named ministry he led for decades.

Angley, whose base of operation was Grace Cathedral in Cuyahoga Falls outside Akron, died Friday. A cause of death was not released.

Born in Gastonia, North Carolina, Angley achieved a level of fame for his broadcasts recorded at a TV station owned by his ministry, his distinctive speaking voice and his overseas mission trips. His ministry purchased a Boeing 747 in the mid-2000s.

An investigation by the Akron Beacon Journal in 2014 concluded that Angley controlled congregation members by advising them not to have children, shunning those who left the church and using free labor at his for-profit buffet restaurant and TV station. Angley denied the allegations.

Angley's wife, Esther Lee, died in 1970 at age 49.