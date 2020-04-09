Aug. 10, 1947: Sunny fun at the country club

This month we're sharing History Journal items to give you a smile. And while many of us feel cooped up at home right now, let this week's posting remind you that we will be able to get out again.

Here are some photos of fun in the sun, dated Aug. 10, 1947, at the Fort Wayne Country Club.

