Thursday, May 21, 2020 9:40 am
Sept. 17, 1982: Students rappel at stadium
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
Sept. 17, 1982: Corcordia sophomore Jeff Smallwood, a member of the junior ROTC program, rappels the side of Zollner Stadium. He and his classmates were under the direction of ROTC instructor Maj. Tibor Beirbaum.
