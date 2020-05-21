The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, May 21, 2020

    Sept. 17, 1982: Students rappel at stadium

    COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette

    Sept. 17, 1982: Corcordia sophomore Jeff Smallwood, a member of the junior ROTC program, rappels the side of Zollner Stadium. He and his classmates were under the direction of ROTC instructor Maj. Tibor Beirbaum.

