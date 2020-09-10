Aug. 28, 1947: Strauss announced as Coliseum architect

The local news cover of The Journal-Gazette on Aug. 28, 1947, included the announcement by county commissioners that A.M. Strauss had been chosen as architect for Memorial Coliseum.

Strauss and commissioners were to inspect similar projects around the country and then preliminary designs would be submitted to a national architectural firm for approval, the story said.

It was estimated at the time that the project would cost $2.5 million. The Coliseum was dedicated on Sept. 28, 1952, with a cost of $3 million.

That story and several others from Aug. 28, 1947, are included below.

To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.

--

"Strauss Selected As Architect For War Memorial Coliseum," Aug. 28, 1947

Selection of A.M. Strauss as architect for the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum was announced yesterday by the Allen County Commissioners.

The commissioners said that their choice of the local architect was unanimous. Both the commissioners and Mr. Strauss intend to inspect similar projects around the country before proceeding, they said.

Preliminary designs will be submitted to a national architectural firm for approval, the commissioners stated.

Last week the State Tax Board approved appropriation of $100,000 by the Allen County Council for purchasing land, initial architectural fees and incidentals. The money will be borrowed from the school fund and refunded from a bond issue.

The coliseum will be located along Parnell Avenue north of the St. Joe River. Total cost will be two and a half million.

"In selecting the architect we have felt that this was an Allen County project and that every effort should be made to have the architectural work performed by a Fort Wayne firm," one of the commissioners said.

"It happens that in the Strauss firm we have in Fort Wayne the largest architectural organization in the state which has designed a number of projects comparable in size and cost to our proposed memorial."

--

"Warn Of Firearms War On Birds," Aug. 28, 1947

The Park Department has no legal right to authorize shooting anywhere in the city to destroy bird pests, Martin N. Nading, Jr., secretary and recreation director advised yesterday in a communication to Chief of Police Jule Stumpf.

Citizens have requested the Park department for permission to shoot starlings on public and other property, he wrote. The Park Department cannot authorize such activity, it was explained, because it is a violation of law.

--

"2 Major Traffic Changes Effected By City and ISC," Aug. 28, 1947

Two major traffic changes were announced by officials of the Indiana Service Corporation and the city yesterday.

The first is a new schedule of bus loading points in the northern loop district. The other is that no parking restrictions on Calhoun Street between 3 and 6 p.m. have been put into effect.

The no parking restrictions are effective immediately, according to James T. White, city traffic engineer. The new coach loading operations will go into effect on Labor Day, September 1, Donald H. Walker, ISC vice-president in charge of transportation, said.

All passengers boarding and getting off trolley coaches entering and leaving Calhoun and Main Street will be affected. Broadway and West Main Street coaches will load on West Main Street. Oxford and South Wayne buses will load on the south side of Main Street just east of Harrison Street. Oxford and South Wayne, plus Lewis and Pontiac Street trolleys also will load on the west side of Calhoun Street just north of Berry Street.

Lewis, Pontiac and West State Boulevard coaches will load on the west side of Calhoun Street just north of Main Street. State and Third Street coaches will load directly opposite on the east side of Calhoun Street. East Creighton Avenue coaches will load on the west side of Calhoun Street just south of Main Street.

Passengers going to Lakeside will get on their buses on the south side of Main Street just off Calhoun Street where the Sheriff's Department's cars now park. The sheriff's cars will be moved to parking spaces on the est wide of Court Street between Main and Berry Streets.

Broadway, Third, State, Lakeside and West Main Street buses also will load on the east side of Calhoun Street just south of Berry Street.

Mr. Walker said the changeover is being made according to recommendations of the Halsey traffic survey in order to put the company's equipment in operation according to the regulations as soon as possible. All coaches will carry signs showing the changes in operating schedules, he said.

The parking prohibitions on Calhoun Street are now effective under a recently-passed city ordinance, Traffic Engineer White said. Other sections of the downtown and outlying areas also will be posted and other parking restrictions put in effect there as soon as signs are available, he added.

--

"Old Crime Cleared During Probe of $1,500 Theft," Aug. 28, 1947

A police investigation yesterday of a $1,500 purse snatching Monday night cleared a two-year-old robbery at Hanna and Lewis Streets and brought the arrest of two men on charges of loitering.

James Walker, 23, confessed to Lt. Chester Axt and Detective Sgt. Mitchell Cleveland the robbery of J.W. Hodwick, 59, the night of July 28, 1945. Formal charges probably will be filed against them today.

Hodwick lost his tobacco pouch and billfold containing $15 when he dashed up on a porch at Hanna and Lewis Streets to escape several men who had been following him. One of the prowlers, identified by police as Clark, grabbed the contents of Hodwick's hip pocket as he jumped to the porch. The men then fled.

Walker was detained Tuesday night by Plainclothesman John Carpino as a suspect in the robbery of Mrs. Esther Brock, 315 West Pontiac Street, which occurred at 11 p.m. Monday at Calhoun and Butler Streets. Officer Carpino reported to Lt. Axt that he also suspected Walker of the Hodwick robbery.

Questioning of the pair yesterday brought signed statements.

Mrs. Brock lost $1,000 in cash, a $25 war bond and some jewelry. Most of the bills were in large denominations.

Yesterday, however, Walker and Clark denied any connection with Monday's purse-snatching.