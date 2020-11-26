Have fun suggesting captions for these photos

History Journal readers had fun this spring suggesting captions for a handful of photos, so we’re doing another round of “Caption This” with three new pictures from The Journal Gazette archives.

What do you think is happening in the photos? What would “thought bubbles” say in these pictures? Send your best captions (identified by the number accompanying the picture) along with your name and city by email to cmcmaken@jg.net or write to Corey McMaken, c/o The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 by Dec. 11.

Though we encourage funny captions, please keep them family friendly. We will run some of them in next month’s column along with the real details of what is happening in the photos.