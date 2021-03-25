July 20, 1954: Storm's wind causes major damage

On July 20, 1954, a storm with high winds left one person dead, dozens injured and damage across the city including downed power lines and fallen trees.

The top wind gust recorded by the Weather Bureau at Baer Field was 86 mph, but wind speeds were estimated to have been more than 100 mph in some parts of the city.

Though other parts of the region were affected, the city was hardest hit by the storm that arrived about five hours after the temperature had hit 99 degrees.

Hundreds of trees were brought down and an estimated 3,000 were damaged during the storm, which started around 7:30 p.m., according to stories in The Journal Gazette the next day. Streets were littered with limbs and debris, and the Street Department urged that unnecessary traffic be kept off roads the following day so crews could work on cleaning up.

Officials said it would take weeks to clear fallen branches from trees in the city's parks and along streets, and several months to remove trees that had been damaged beyond repair.

Off-duty police were called in to join emergency efforts with other officers and teams from the fire and sheriff's departments. More than 200 men from the auxiliary police force were called in and hundreds more volunteers turned out, some sticking to their neighborhoods and others contacting local officials to offer help.

Damage included broken windows at downtown businesses, broken trolley wires on nearly every line, nine light aircraft at Smith Field being flipped over and cars crushed by falling trees.

One man was pinned in his car in Rockhill Park when an oak tree fell across his vehicle. Fifteen men helped hold the tree so it wouldn't squeeze the life out of the driver. A wrecker was called to lift the tree from the car, and the driver was eventually freed and taken to a hospital.

He was among 35 injures treated at local hospitals.

One fatality was reported: Carter Bowser, 57, was found under the rubble of a barn that had been moved about 25 feet from its foundation. Bowser was a former Fort Wayne fire chief and state fire marshal.

The storm was considered worse than a March 1948 event that had been seen as the city's most damaging. Insurance adjusters expected about five times as many damage claims from the 1954 storm.

“One Killed, Many Hurt As Vicious Storm Whips City; 100 MPH Wind Topples Hundreds Of Trees,” (July 21, 1954)

A vicious summer storm ripped Fort Wayne and Northwestern Indiana last night, accompanied by winds estimated at more than 100 miles an hour, causing at least one death, injuring 35 persons and leaving such a trail of havoc that the city was virtually paralyzed all night.

Reports of injuries throughout the city were numerous and the emergency rooms of all three Fort Wayne hospitals were jammed. At least 35 were treated for various injuries and at least two persons were reported in serious condition.

The Lakeside and southwest side of the city were hardest hit, some sections there being veritable jungles of felled trees, sizzling wires and rubble. Most of the secondary streets in those sections were still blocked late last night, but emergency crews were making steady progress in clearing the way for traffic on most of the main thoroughfares.

Several hundred trees – the Street Department couldn't begin to guess how many last night – came down under the savage pounding in all sections. Many of the trees were ancient giants, particularly those in the southwest area and in Lakeside.

Chief of Police Alfred H. Figel and Sheriff Harold S. Zeis had every available man on duty throughout the night and emergency reserves of both departments were hurriedly called in to patrol areas hardest hit.

The weather Bureau recorded the peak gust of the storm at 86 miles an hour, but the wind apparently was of greater force in some sections of the city.

One of the main danger points early last night was at St. Joseph's Hospital where the superstructure of the four-story convent under construction buckled. It was feared for a couple of hours that the girders would fall on the adjoining hospital buildings.

Trouble calls from alarmed residents swamped all official agencies, including the police and fire department although 20,000 phones were out of service.

Oddly enough, however, there were no fires of consequence from the hundreds of sizzling wires strewn in the streets. Every available police mobile unit was pressed into service and additional crews were called in service as reports came in of motorists trapped under falling trees.

The tornado-like wind took a particularly vicious dip in the vicinity of Fairfield and Rudisill where ancient trees were snapped and limbs littered the streets. Power lines came down with the trees in a shower of sparks and barefoot residents of the area set up their own safety patrols to warn traffic away from the danger points.

What the total damage of the city might be couldn't be estimated by anyone last night and officials who might hazard a guess were too busy helping keep the city operating on an emergency basis.

One spot in the city that was hit in tornado-fashion was at Pennsylvania Avenue and Warren Street where a freight terminal was all but blown off the map. Damage was estimated at $25,000 to the building and $20,000 to merchandise inside.

Leo Oser, owner of the building, said the 132 foot long and 40-foot wide structure was almost completely razed.

The roof was taken away and scattered in a 2-acre radius. The sides of cement block and frame were blasted to the ground. Oser said other buildings in the area were not damaged.

“My buildings is in the lowest spot and the wind seemed to swoop down to destroy it,” he said.

Oser rents the building to SafeWay, Chicago Express and Daniels Motor Freight and Truck Transport Co.

City streets were still such a litter of trees, limbs and power lines early last night that the Street Department appealed to residents from driving at all today.

Street rehabilitation work will be intensified this morning with contractors to be hired to use heavy equipment for moving heaviest rubble from the streets, a spokesman for the department said.

Some 80 men from the Street and Sewer Departments worked through the night to clear thoroughfares for traffic, but power failures held the work back somewhat because of the danger involved to the men working without light near dangling high tension wires.

Main thoroughfares, particularly in the downtown area, were cleared enough by midnight to allow necessary traffic to pass.

An estimated two weeks of work is ahead of street crews to restore traffic facilities to normal, with clean-up work involving trees and other rubble likely to continue much longer.

The department urged that all unnecessary traffic be kept from the streets to permit crews to properly clean gutters and curbs.

While it is estimated that several hundred trees were felled, the Park Department's best guess was that a total of 3,000 were damaged to some extent.

The vicious storm that struck almost without warning about 7:30 p.m. was described by one official as “the worst we have had in at least 25 years.”

Darkness added to the anxiety of thousands when power failed in most sections of the city. J. Calvin Hill, Fort Wayne Division manager of Indiana & Michigan Co., said the company was swamped with approximately 1,500 calls, most of them from residents whose power lines were felled by trees. Damage reports came in through substations as far south as Ossian. Hill estimated damage to his company's facilities anywhere from $5,000 to $50,000.

Nine light aircraft on Smith Field at the time of the storm were flipped over on their backs and damaged. Field officials said three of them are considered a total loss.

Fred P. Feustel, superintendent of City Utilities, said that power was out both at the Sewage Disposal Plant and that which operated the Morton Street Pump station.

At about 9:30 p.m., Feustel said he was worried about the Lakeside residential area which is served by the Morton Street pump. he said sewage could back up into homes that is normally pumped into the river.

Feustel was unable to phone out from his home due to a tree that had downed telephone lines.

The first terrific gust of wind at 7:37 p.m. snapped the 175-foot tower of WANE atop the Fort Wayne National Bank Building, showering live power lines onto the bank building. The same winds blew downtown store fronts into a shower of rubble. Stores along West Wayne Street were particularly hard hit and at Machon's Marine Lounge at Berry and Harrison the plate glass window was hurled across the street in a shower of glass.

Trees hit automobiles in the 1700 block of East Rudisill Boulevard, Broadway and Creighton Avenue, Fairfield Avenue and Rudisill Boulevard, and the 2500 block of Hanna Street.

The tall TV tower atop the Wolf and Dessauer building was only one of many TV aerials which bowed to the stiff winds.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Albersmeyer reported a tree had fallen on their Weisser Park Avenue house, as did Bruce Stevens of Richardson Street.

Several downtown store and restaurant windows were blown out and window dummies were scattered over the sidewalk in front of at least one downtown store.

State police at Baer Field reported “general havoc” throughout Northeastern Indiana but the storm no where was as savage as the blow that hit in the vicinity of Fort Wayne.

Kendallville reported a heavy storm and strong winds that uprooted trees and LaGrange had wind and heavy rain but damage there was not extensive. In Angola, near the northern lake area, the storm also was not as destructive although trees and wires were reported down at Lake Wawasee. U.S. Highway 33 was reported blocked by falling trees as were State Roads 5 and 13.

Albion also took a vicious beating. It was the same story there with trees down, and phone and power service out.

The Weather Bureau at Baer Field said the heavy winds and storm came down into this area from the vicinity of Chicago, but damage was heavier in Fort Wayne than anywhere else. A block of counties in Northwestern Ohio also were hit, but with varying degrees of damage.

Electric power was restored to much of the city by midnight last night, but the job was by no means done and work was rabidly being sped up with the addition of extra crews.

The Indiana & Michigan Electric Co. reported crews being brought in from Elkhart, Bluffton, Marion and South Bend to aid local workers who have been on the job all night. Out-of-town crews began arriving mostly around Fort Wayne about 1 a.m. and went right to work.

The storm blew in after the temperature had hit 99 degrees at 2:30 p.m. yesterday. It was not a heat record for the year, since a reading of 103 was registered July 14.

“Police And Fire Officers Move Fast During Storm,” by Jerry White (July 21, 1954)

Time stood still last night but Fort Wayne and County fire and police officers did not during the severe storm.

The electrical storm knocked out the clocks in the Fort Wayne police station and Allen County Sheriff's Department at 7:30 p.m.

It stayed 7:30 p.m. for nearly an hour but by that time, the full facilities of the law and fire department were in action.

Chief Al Figel, in shirtsleeves and tieless, supervised the entire operation in the city. He answered telephone calls when Desk Sgt. O'Keefe was tied up on other calls.

His first moves were to notify Capt. Russell Akers to call in all off-duty policemen. He then called Lt. Robert Waldrup, head of the civil defense force of auxiliary policemen, to call in his reserves.

Other officers and off-duty policemen reported for duty and were assigned to pull trees off cars and streets and to guard electric lines.

Soon, the police station was filled with serious-minded men. Young men with crew cuts and older men with bald heads all asked the same question:

“Can we help – anyway at all?”

They were all used by the police department. Some were sent to guide traffic around tree clogged avenues – others patrolled areas in the city to prevent looting.

As soon as they left, more men arrived. Soon, more than 200 men of the auxiliary police force and hundreds of just plain volunteers had been assigned to help Fort Wayne recover from the big wind.

And still the calls kept coming in –

“Hot wires ... trees down ... roads blocked.”

All that could be heard in the station was the quiet voice of Sgt. O'Keefe as he answered the calls – the quick commands of Chief Figel – and the voice on the police radio who continued to relay messages.

Over at the county headquarters, Sheriff Harold Zeis and his men took calls and acted to relieve emergency situations in the entire county.

The storm hit the jail in the middle of visiting hours. Down went three big trees in front of the jail – the visiting women and children screamed - they were herded into the big receiving room at the jail – then the lights went out.

The sheriff and his deputies, like the Fort Wayne police department, worked by the light from power generators.

The sheriff assigned deputies to guard a bridge on the Emmanuel Road, one-half mile south of Soest Church. There, a big tree caved in the middle of the bridge.

Hundreds of flares were used by the police and sheriff units after the storm. The police used their entire stock of signals in guarding persons from the hot wires.

Sheriff units guarded the Smith Airport after the storm. Nine planes were tipped over by the big wind and the hanger was damaged.

Some persons seemed determined to loot the area, the sheriff explained.

But most of Fort Wayne residents responded wonderfully when the disaster smashed at Fort Wayne.

Chief Figel and Sheriff Zeis were pleased with the response of the police, fire departments, volunteer police and the householders of the city.

“The householders did not panic after this big storm,” the chief said. “They helped to save lives by working together – chopping trees that cluttered streets – guarding hot wires – they did a wonderful job. They are to be commended.”

–

“Parks, Trees Damaged Heavily By Windstorm,” (July 21, 1954)

Damage to city parks and to trees along Fort Wayne streets by the storm was widespread, serious and costly “beyond dollars and cents,” according to Park Superintendent Howard Von Gunten. Some 3,000 trees were damaged.

He said damage, mostly caused by fallen trees, was general in the eastern part of the city and particularly heavy in Lakeside Park with Lawton Park severely damaged and Foster damaged badly.

Crews went out immediately with the start of the storm and heavy damage reports with their main object to clear streets of rubble to allow traffic, Von Gunten said.

He added that many volunteer workers – maybe some 200 to 250 – turned out to help in clearing streets and routing traffic around heaviest debris. Some 50 persons phone him to offer help.

He said there was little “hard” overall damage caused by trees, but that it will take from 10 days to two weeks to clear the fallen branches and another two to three months to remove trees which were damaged beyond repair but which are still standing.

Von Gunten said all regular tree trimming will need to be dropped while storm damage is repaired and asked the public's patience while the several-monthlong job is completed.

By late last night, there had been no damage reported by any of the man children's camps north of Fort Wayne.

–

“Lots Of Sparks, But No Fires,” (July 21, 1954)

Lots of sparks but no fires.

That was the report from the city fire department after the storm last night.

Hundreds of high tension wires and transformers were crumpled by the storm. But the wires were usually in alleys or away from houses. So, no fires resulted.

But firemen were busy. They answered many of the “hot” wire calls and guarded the wires until utility workers could take over.

A 40,000 volt bearing wire ripped behind the Anthony Wayne Village School during the storm. But it did not touch the building.

Other wires landed on a car on Catalpa Street but occupants of the vehicle had escaped from the car seconds before the wires fell.

At one time, 25 pieces of fire apparatus were on the streets. Only two pieces were in the station. Hardworking fire dispatchers had to call fire units off the streets to answer other calls.

–

“Wrecker Driver, Bystanders Pull Man From Auto,” (July 21, 1954)

Brute force and a skillful wrecker driver may have saved the life of a Fort Wayne man last night.

Robert J. Thompson, 27, was pinned in his car in Rockhill Park when a huge oak tree slammed across his car.

Bystanders saw the man and his car and hurried to him. Fifteen men used brute force and courage and helped to hold the tree from squeezing life from the man.

While 15 held the tree, another rushed to the police station. Police Officers Jay Davis and Bill Bellman rushed to the scene, meanwhile, Jim Hoagland, driver of Swanson's Wrecker, was called.

Using his skill, Hoagland maneuvered his wrecker and lifted the tree from the car. Bystanders pushed the car from under the tree, and wrenched the crumpled car top from the man's body. Then Hoagland pulled a bent steering column away from the man's body.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in “serious” condition.

“He would have died in that car if it hadn't been for those courageous 15 and the wrecker driver,” Officer Davis said.