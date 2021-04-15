The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 15, 2021 9:20 am

    December 1950: Displaying doll collection

    COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette

    Mrs. J.A. Stover of Hoagland Avenue is seen in this photo with most of her collection of 20 dolls dressed in 18th and 19th century clothing.

    According to a Dec. 17, 1950, story in The Journal Gazette by Tom R. Gilliam, Stover traveled across North America to research information for her doll clothing.

    Among dolls she had were those wearing costumes of 1775, 1830, 1860 and 1868.

    To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net

    Sign up for our History Journal newsletter

    Emails are sent on the last Thursday of the month

    Share this article

    Email story