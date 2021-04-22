March 22, 1954: Unloading 100-foot trees at Coliseum

Two trees, each more than 100 feet tall, were unloaded at Memorial Coliseum on March 22, 1954. They were to be used in demonstrations by world champion tree climbers in the feature event of the Mid-American Sports Show opening later that week.

The trees had been cut in Neopit, Wisconsin, and hauled to Fort Wayne for the show. They arrived on a massive trailer and a derrick was needed to unload the trees outside the Coliseum entrance where they sat until being loaded into the arena March 23.

During the climbing event, Mal Harper and Hap Thompson were to perform a number of stunts including racing a handkerchief dropped from the top of one of the trees to the Coliseum floor, according to a March 23 story in The Journal Gazette.

Other performers and exhibitors were also arriving at the Coliseum where the lower exhibition hall was expected to have the largest display of boats that had ever been displayed at the venue.

