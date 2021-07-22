July 3, 1969: Work on City-County Building

In July 1969, crews were adding facing to the new City-County Building in downtown Fort Wayne. Construction, which began that year, was on schedule. The building was completed in 1971.

Most administrative offices for Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne moved to Citizens Square in 2011, and the building at 1 E. Main St. was renamed the Edwin J. Rousseau Centre.

