April 24, 1951: Streetcars rust in junkyard

The first horse-drawn railcar began operation in Fort Wayne at the start of 1872. The electric streetcar arrived in the city 20 years later and Fort Wayne's public transportation system shifted to electric track trolleys.

A 1951 story in The Journal Gazette by Bruce R. Hunt shared more history of the streetcar era in Fort Wayne. Rubber-tired electric trolley coaches began operation in 1940, but conversion of the city's public transportation to the coaches was delayed by World War II. It was completed on June 27, 1947, when the last streetcar was taken out of service locally.

Six of the streetcars had been sold during WWII to Atlantic City, which later shipped them to South America. Others were sold to St. Petersburg, Florida, and Ontario, Canada. Some streetcar tracks were even removed and sent to Nova Scotia to be relaid. Some streetcar tracks were simply paved over and can still be seen when potholes open up on roads such as Main Street downtown.

Some streetcars were sold to members of the public for private uses such as storage units and eateries. As of April 27, 1951, four streetcars were rusting in a local junkyard where David Schwartz of American Iron & Metal Co. would let kids remove pieces as souvenirs.

The 1951 story appears below.

The electric coaches, powered by overhead lines instead of ground rails, ran for about 13 years before being fully replaced by buses.

“Streetcars Gone, But Not All To Graveyard,” by Bruce R. Hunt (April 27, 1951)

Remember the streetcar?

Five years have passed since Fort Wayne's last electrical monster of the tramway rumbled off to the car barns-long enough that the members of the Hopalong Cassidy set cannot recall the clang, clang of the lumbersome trolleys grinding down Calhoun Street

A few scattered remains, a few wheel-less hulls converted into diners, lake cottages, chicken coop or storage quarters, are all that remain as evidence of the city's streetcar era which began with the operation of the first horse-drawn railcar here in January 1872.

Two decades passed before the first electric streetcar appeared in Fort Wayne in July 1892. and the horse soon was retired. Within a year, the city's entire transportation system was converted to electric track trolleys.

The last streetcars used in the city were purchased during 1923, 1924 and 1925, all manufactured in St. Louis.

By 1940, the rubber-tired electric trolley coach made its appearance in Fort Wayne. Economy of operation; maneuverability; speed and quiet running proved the trolley coach more popular and practical form of public transportation. But World War II delayed total conversion of the city transportation system until June 27, 1947, when the last streetcar was taken off the streets.

What happened to Fort Wayne's streetcars?

Six of the more serviceable trolleys were sold during World War II to Atlantic City, where they were operated as surplus cars. Since the war, the same cars which had been used in Atlantic City were retired from service there and shipped to South America, where they still are in use today.

Officials of Fort Wayne Transit Inc., estimate these streetcars had more than 1,000,000 miles of service before they left here.

Other streetcars used in Fort Wayne were sold to St. Petersburg, Fla., and used there during World War II. After being purchased by the Cornwall Street Railway of Ontario, Canada, two other local trolleys were reconditioned, placed in immediate service and are believed to be in use there yet today.

It's also interesting to note that streetcar tracks which were removed from Clinton Street during the ‘30s were shipped to Halifax, Nova Scotia, where they were relaid and are still in use.

What happened to the rest of the city's streetcars?

Some, as mentioned earlier, were sold to individuals for conversion into lunchrooms, living quarters, chicken coops or storage units. David Schwartz of the American Iron & Metal Company, 1720 N. Calhoun St., purchased 58 of the obsolete trolleys. Most were resold to individuals around the Fort Wayne area.

Four crumbling streetcar hulls, stripped of axles, wheels and accessories, windows broken and seats torn, still lie crumbling in the junk yard. They go unnoticed except to stir the curiosity of some of the small fry.

"Kids are always asking me for souvenirs of those old cars,'' Schwartz says "I tell ‘em to go ahead and get what they want."

Some day, after the weather moderates, he plans to cut up the cars for junk. If you'd like to buy one, as is, the price is $200.