The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:00 am

    Sept. 6, 1972: Dismantling bridge over Maumee in Fort Wayne

    COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette

    In the fall of 1972, work was underway to remove the Anthony Boulevard bridge over the Maumee River next to the river dam.

    A corrugated metal floor had been substituted for the wooden bridge floor a few years earlier and the state was slated to now replace the entire 72-year-old bridge, which carried Indiana 37 traffic over the river.

    To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story