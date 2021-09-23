Thursday, September 23, 2021 1:00 am
Sept. 6, 1972: Dismantling bridge over Maumee in Fort Wayne
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
In the fall of 1972, work was underway to remove the Anthony Boulevard bridge over the Maumee River next to the river dam.
A corrugated metal floor had been substituted for the wooden bridge floor a few years earlier and the state was slated to now replace the entire 72-year-old bridge, which carried Indiana 37 traffic over the river.
