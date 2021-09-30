Snapshots from this week in 1949

Instead of focusing on a specific event for this month's column, we're dipping into The Journal Gazette archives to see what was in the news this week in 1949.

• The State Tax Board approved a $3 million bond issuance to finance the construction of Memorial Coliseum. The news was reported at a Sept. 27, 1949, meeting of the Coliseum trustees, county commissioners and architect A.M. Strauss. Among other business at the meeting, the trustees voted to approve parking areas to accommodate 2,000 cars with an emergency parking field for 1,000 additional vehicles. (Ground was broken for the Coliseum project in January 1950.)

• A 600-yard extension of Anthony Boulevard from the St. Joseph River Dam north to the circumurban (now known as Coliseum Boulevard) was opened to traffic Sept. 29. A stop sign had been installed at the intersection with the highway.

• The hunt for the fabled Beast of 'Busco was underway as Fulk Lake near Churubusco was being drained in hopes of locating the giant turtle rumored to call the body of water home. On Sept. 29, a “kid brother” was pulled from the lake and estimated to weigh 45 pounds. As of that story, the depth of the 1.5 acre lake was down to 17 feet.

• New rules and a schedule of traffic fines were set to take effect Oct. 1. The penalty for pedestrians who disregarded traffic signals or jaywalked would be 50 cents for each violation until Jan. 1 when it went up to $1. Cyclists who rode through red signals, against traffic on one-way streets or more than two abreast were also to be targeted.

• It wasn't all business in the news that week. In the Sept. 25 Journal Gazette, Harold Wells, dead letter clerk at the city Post Office, reported that three letters to Santa had already arrived. He said that was about the earliest he had ever had such letters arrive. One of the letter-writers asked Santa to deliver a pair of cowboy boots for Christmas and included a drawing of the pair he wanted.

Trench collapse

On the front page of The Journal Gazette on Sept. 25, 1949, were a story and photos about a trench collapse that trapped a worker the previous day.

The worker, William Schlientz, and colleague Forest Vise were preparing to shore up a trench during a sewer excavation at Agnes and Warsaw streets when a 1,000-pound chunk of earth fell on them. Schlientz was buried to his chest, but Vise was able to go for help.

“I thought I'd be buried alive any minute. It was a year before they got me out,” Schlientz said in the JG story by Kenneth B. Keller. In reality, it was about 15 minutes before the fire department was able to dig him free.

When he was lifted from the hole, Schlientz was largely uninjured except from a laceration on his right palm.

“God, that was a close one,” he said quietly when back on solid ground.

Meters tested

Testing began Sept. 27 on all fuel oil and gasoline trucks in the city by state and local officials.

The testing was done using a 50-gallon portable unit. A truck operator would pump gasoline into the barrel until the truck meter registered 50 gallons. A device on the barrel would measure the actual amount of the gasoline inside then the fuel was pumped back into the truck. State law allowed for a tolerance of plus or minus 1 cubic inch per gallon.

Testing was to continue through the week.

Conductor retires

At 6:51 p.m. Sept. 30, Fred A. Thomas pulled into Fort Wayne for the last time as a conductor on the Chicago-Fort Wayne Broadway Limited run of Pennsylvania Railroad. Among passengers on the train was his 10-month-old granddaughter, Karen Sue Thomas, who was taking her first train ride.

A delegation was waiting for the senior Thomas in Fort Wayne. Among them was his brother, Frank Thomas, who had retired from the railroad in 1944 after more than 51 years. Fred Thomas Jr., a conductor with almost 10 years' experience, was also present.

The railroad presented the retiring Thomas with a special pin commemorating 50 years of service. He had come to Fort Wayne as a freight brakeman Sept. 29, 1899, was appointed a freight conductor in 1907, and was promoted to passenger conductor in 1923.

When asked what he was going to do with his retirement, Thomas grinned and said he was going to take things easy for a while.

Recruiter hangs up uniform

Local Army recruiter Master Sgt. Clarence Tyree retired at the end of September 1949 after 30 years of service including a stint as an infantry rifleman guarding the Trans-Siberian Railway in Siberia in 1919 and early 1920.

In a Journal Gazette story about his retirement, he noted that the food was always good in Siberia except on Thanksgiving Day 1919 – because the food didn't arrive. When his unit returned from patrol duty, they found the mess had instead prepared bear steaks. But, he said, nobody could eat after they discovered the company's pet bear had disappeared.

Tyree's career later took him to the Philippines and Germany before he separated from the service as a lieutenant and reenlisted for recruiting duty as a master sergeant and was assigned to Fort Wayne in 1948.

---

“Workman Snatched From Death As Trench Caves In” by Kenneth B. Keller (Sept. 25, 1949)

William Schlientz, 38, lived a year in 15 minutes yesterday during his rescue from a sewer excavation which almost became his grave.

Schlientz, of R. R. 1, New Haven, and a fellow worker, Forest Vise, were preparing to shore up a nine-foot trench on the south side of the new Macedonian Recreation Hall, Warsaw and Agnes Streets, about 2:30 p.m., when a 1,000 pound chunk of wet earth tumbled upon them. Schlientz was buried to the chest but Vise escaped the avalanche and scrambled out of the hole to summon aid.

Using a piece of timber as a lever, Vise moved the earth about two inches away from Schlientz's chest so he could breathe. The palm of Schlientz's right hand was cut to the bone by a splinter and his left hand was twisted back under an armpit by the weight of earth.

“Everything blacked out for a few seconds,” Schlientz said, “then I looked up to see more cracks creeping down the side of the trench that had fallen. I thought I'd be buried alive any minute. It was a year before they got me out.”

A fire department rescue unit arrived at the scene quickly. In a few minutes Battalion Capt. William L. Shipley and a crew of firemen started digging the heavy dirt from about Schlientz's body and shoring it up with the timbers already brought there.

“That wall looked as solid as concrete,” Schlientz explained, but we were installing cribbing, anyway, as a precaution when the side of the ditch gave way.” The trench had been dug at the west end of the building, hidden from the street by weeds and the debris of construction.

As sweating firemen applied their shovels within a few inches of the imprisoned man's body, police were hard pressed to keep back the curious.

Finally, his arms were freed and then he could move his left leg. While his right leg still was firmly caught, Schlientz twisted his blanched face away from the side of the trench which still threatened to topple into the excavation.

All the while he gave whispered instructions to firemen on where to use their shovels. All at once, he gave his right leg a gentle twist and started squirming out of the deadly cocoon his body had formed in the earth.

Two firemen grabbed Schlientz under the arms and lifted him to the edge of the hole. The rescued man gulped a deep breath and remarked quietly. “God, that was a close one.”

Schlientz bent his knee lightly several times and decided he wasn't hurt. However, he showed signs of collapse and was taken to the Methodist Hospital by police.

Police Surgeon William J. Gerding said Schlientz suffered only cuts on the hand and one arm, and chest bruises. He was discharged from the hospital after an examination.

“That's the closest I ever hope to come to it.” Schlientz grinned weakly and puffed deeply on a cigarette.

--

“THEY'RE HOPING FOR EARLY SANTA” (Sept. 25, 1949)

Three letters to Santa Claus from the tiny set already have been received by Harold Wells, dead letter clerk at the Fort Wayne Post Office.

“This is about the earliest I've ever seen them come in,” Mr. Wells said.

One tot's message was addressed to “Santa, North Pole, Arctic Zone, but the young sender forgot the stamp. Another of the three asked St. Nick to please deliver a pair of cowboy boots come Christmas. He drew a picture of the kind he wanted.

--

“Turtle Spotted, Harris Reports” (Sept. 26, 1949)

That long-awaited meeting between Gale Harris and his famed Fulk Lake turtle may take place this afternoon, Harris said last night

The water edge was slowly going down as pumps sucked the water out of the lake.

“The water is pretty shallow all over the lake now, and we think we'll be able to get him sometime Monday, if people will stay away.”

Harris said he postponed an attempt to get the turtle yesterday, too many people showed up.

--

“STATE TAX BOARD APPROVES BOND ISSUE FOR COLISEUM” (Sept. 28, 1949)

A $3,000,000 bond issuance to finance the cost of the Allen County War Memorial Commission has been approved by the State Tax Board, Auditor Fred C. Wissman reported last night at a joint meeting of the coliseum trustees, county commissioners and A.M. Strauss, architect, at the Hotel Van Orman.

The approval by the state board is the last hurdle preparatory to advertising for the sale of the bonds, Wissman said.

Parking problems and roads leading to the coliseum grounds from main highways were discussed last night. The trustees voted to use blacktop for the exits and entrance to the coliseum rather than concrete. The trustees also approved permanent automobile parking areas to accommodate 2,000 cars with an emergency parking field for an additional 1,000 vehicles.

Another meeting to discuss lighting and other details of the coliseum has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Monday at the Hotel Van Orman.

--

“Meters Of All Gas Trucks Being Tested” (Sept. 28, 1949)

The task of testing measuring meters on all the fuel oil and gasoline trucks in the city was begun yesterday by James Hilgemann, city weights and measures inspector, and a representative from the State Weights and Measures Department.

It is the first time in several years that the tests have been made here. After the first day of checking, Hilgemann and Ray Burns, the state inspector, said they found that about 80 per cent of the trucking measuring meters were accurate. The remainder were off only a few degrees.

Burns will remain here with his 50-gallon portable testing unit through Friday. This will enable the oil companies who have defective meters on their trucks to have them repaired and re-tested and approved before he leaves.

The testing operation is simple and requires only a few minutes. The testing machine is nothing more than a 50-gallon disc-shaped barrel. When a truck meter is tested, the truck operator pumps gasoline into the barrel until the truck meter registers 50 gallons. The correctness of the meter is checked by a careful calibrated measuring device on the barrel. After the check has been completed, the fuel oil is pumped out of the barrel and back into the truck.

Hilgemann and Burns said that state law allows tolerance of either plus or minus 50 cubic inches for 50 gallons or one cubic inch per gallon pumped by the truck meter. There are 231 cubic inches in a gallon.

If the truck meter registers more or less than the allowed tolerance, it is condemned and the gasoline company requested to have the meter repaired, then re-tested.

--

“Pedestrian Fines Set At 50 Cents Until Jan. 1; Parking Stickers $1” (Sept. 28, 1949)

A new schedule of traffic fines, which increases the parking ticket fine from 50 cents to $1, and sets the pedestrian fine at 50 cents until January 1, was approved by the City Council last night. The new schedule was incorporated in an ordinance that amended a previous measure introduced August 23.

Under the new measure, pedestrians will be given a chance to get acquainted with the new pedestrian control ordinance until January 1 when the fine for violation will go up to $1.

The action by the Council was, in effect, a downward adjustment of all traffic fines paid at the cafeteria court set up by the ordinance. Originally, the ordinance provided that parking violators would be fined $1 for the first and second violation, and $2 for the third offense. The amended ordinance set a straight fine of $1 for parking offenses and dispensed with graduating fines for second and third offenses.

The final draft, which sets fines for pedestrian offenses at 50 cents between October when the ordinance goes into effect, and January 1, when the fine goes up to $1 for each offense, also is a downward adjustment. According to the original measure, pedestrians would have been fined 50 cents for the first offense; $1 for the second offense; and $2 for the third offense.

The graduated fines for running violations also were removed, so far as the cafeteria court is concerned, and a set fine of $2 for each violation was established. According to the ordinance as first introduced, those who were guilty of violations while their car was in motion would have been fined $2 for the first offense, $3 for the second, and $5 for the third offense.

The remainder of the ordinance remains the same. It provides that all persons getting a parking, pedestrian, or running violations ticket as in the past, must present the ticket within 48 hours to the Traffic Violations Bureau on the second floor of the City Hall, which is known as the “cafeteria court”.

By paying the ticket, the person pleads guilty to the offense and does not have to appear in City Court as would be necessary if he chose to plead not guilty and demanded a trial.

--

“Hundreds Of Gifts, Acts By Youngsters Raise Funds At Polio Auction, Show” By Robert E. Thompson (Sept. 29, 1949)

It looked like Christmas last night at the Civic Theater where the stage was loaded with gifts that had been donated for the big polio benefit auction and where talented Fort Wayne youngsters performed like seasoned troupers.

The hundreds of gifts stacked across the back of the stage made a fitting backdrop for the variety show that started promptly at 7:15 p.m. One by one the city's young singers, dancers, musicians, and magicians performed to the resounding applause of the audience that almost filled the first floor of the theater.

In addition, a number of youthful polio victims stepped to the microphone to ask the wholehearted support of spectators in the campaign to raise funds for Allen County polio aid and for research at the Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.

Fred Smith, WKJG announcer, was master of ceremonies for the show and he introduced Otto H. Adams, director of the local chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, and Dr. G. H. Bowers, who told the audience of the latest advancement in polio research and operations.

Mr. Smith reserved a very special introduction for the two ladies whose hard work and big hearts made the whole program possible, Mrs. Earl Lamboley and Mrs. Orville Miller. It was they who conceived the idea of the show and auction and acted as co-chairmen in the planning and execution of the affair.

A high point in the program was the rendition of “Let's Take an Old Fashioned Walk” by Donna Coburn, a polio victim who sang from her wheelchair. She was aided by Pat Rieman, who accompanied her on the accordion, and Frances Harker, who joined In the singing.

Among the talented performers were the lovely Doris Williams, who first tap-danced and then performed acrobatic feats, and the Sunshine Islanders, five-expert young musicians. One act that proved especially popular was Dick Stoner and his magic tricks. Another was the Hawaiian tap dance of tiny, hip-swinging Sue Erli.

When Doris Williams first appeared, it was as a member of a trio consisting also of Diane Mertens and Nadine Myers. Mary Hoover and Pat Powell, the Be-Boppers, were an especially popular duo with their interpretation of late song hits. The same was true of singers Mary Lou Hutchinson and Rosella Hughes.

Special thanks was offered the Stage Hands Local 146 for their time and service in operating the stage, lighting and other effects. Among the young polio victims who were introduced were Chuckie Burlage, Jane Kay Wiedner and David Allen.

Backstage, Mrs. Lamboley paid special thanks to Mrs. Elmer Pecongi, who canvassed the entire downtown area gathering gifts for the auction.

An estimated $400 had been taken in for the Polio Relief Fund Alone by 11 o'clock last night when the audience voted to continue the auction at a later date. There were so many gifts that had not been sold that it was not possible to dispense with them in one night.

Since the Armory has been offered in advance for just such a purpose, it is likely that the auction will be continued this Friday or next. The audience also voted to return, each member bringing two to 10 persons with him.

In addition to the money taken in by the auction, cash donations were made when Boy Scouts passed through the audience. James Keenan, owner of the parking lot at the Southeast corner of Berry and Clinton Streets, also gave his entire proceeds from the parking lot last night to the benefit fund.

The professional auctioneers who offered their services in selling the many items of merchandise were Paul Hughes, Carl Marker, George Stultz, Roger Hostield, Harvey Boyer and Paul Decker. They sold a dog, a mahogany chest, wagons, tricycles, heaters, radios, chairs, plants, flowers, clothes, blankets, cakes, canned foods, lamps, books, balls, vases, ash stands, shoes, and many more articles, all of which had been donated by local residents and business firms.

--

“Police Training Underway On Two New Ordinances” (Sept. 29, 1949)

Police training classes on enforcement of the bicycle and pedestrian control ordinances, which bare their teeth Saturday, are being conducted this week by Bernard L. Garmire, inspector of police.

Pedestrian traffic signal obedience has been the subject of an educational campaign in the business district since last July. Penalties of the ordinance for jaywalking and disregarding signals become effective October 1. In an ordinance passed Tuesday night, the City Council provided a penalty of $1 for each pedestrian violation.

Teeth of the bicycle control ordinance also will be invoked on that date. Cyclists guilty of running violations are subject to the same penalties as the operators of motor vehicles under the ordinance recently enacted by the council. The measure also provides for the registration and licensing of all bikes in the city. County bicycle traffic does not come under the provisions of the ordinance.

Mimeographed copies of the ordinances are being passed out to members of the police department during the training sessions. The fine payments will be handled by the special booths outside the City Clerk's office. All violations, unless classified as state offenses, will be paid at this window.

Parents or legal guardians will be held responsible for the juvenile bike violations. Cyclists who ride through red signals, against traffic on one-way streets and more than two abreast will be particular targets in the enforcement campaign, officials said.

--

“PUMPING OF FULK'S LAKE GOES ON; TURTLE HIDES OUT” (Sept. 29, 1949)

Pumps are still draining water out of Fulk's Lake on Gale Harris' farm near Churubusco in a last-ditch effort to capture the mystery turtle and settle once and for all the big question “How big is the critter?”

Kenny Leitch, who with several other neighbors is assisting Harris in the month-long turtle hunt, said last night “about two more days of pumping will be necessary.

He said the lake, which encompasses an estimated area of one and a half acres of water now is 23 feet deep at its deepest point.

--

“Anthony Blvd. Extension Open For Traffic” (Sept. 29, 1949)

With the posting of traffic signs completed, the 600-yard extension of Anthony Boulevard to the circumurban highway north of the city will be open for traffic today, Walter C. Vetter said.

Vetter said that the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit will be imposed on the stretch which leads from the St. Joseph River Dam to the highway. Traffic Engineer Harry Griffith has installed a stop sign at the intersection with the highway and has posted the speed limit signs.

Opening of the road gives the city an important north-south link with the highway. Traffic that formerly had to go out of its way on State Road 37 northeast of the city now can get on the circumurban road by going straight north on Anthony Boulevard.

--

“Harris Snares Monster's Kid Brother, 45 Pounder,” By Bruce Hunt (Sept. 30, 1949)

A turtle estimated to weigh 45 pounds – possibly a playmate of the “Beast of Busco” – was lifted from its Fulk Lake near Churubusco at 10 p.m. yesterday, but farmer Gale Harris insists the really big snapper is still at large.

The ugly hardshell creature, measuring approximately two feet from head to tail, was lured into a wire “hillbilly” trap baited with fish. Its claws, attached to thick and powerful legs, measured an inch and a half in length.

“It's not the biggest turtle here – I'm positive of that,” Harris said. “But it's encouraging. This is the biggest we've landed up here so far.”

First reports last night estimated the trapped turtle's weight at 60 to 70 pounds. Harris indicated he was not sure just what he would do with the “Kid Brother of the 'Beast of 'Busco.'”

Harris said he saw the real monster about 10:30 am. yesterday 25 feet off shore in about five feet of water, but the elusive turtle slithered under the bank or a drop-off.

Pumps were still chugging away at fog-bound Fulk's Lake last night, slowly but steadily draining the now famous pond.

“It's only about 17 feet deep now at its deepest point, Harris asserted. The sides of the lake are still dropping and the radius of the shoreline appears to have shrunk approximately 100 feet.

Harris and his helpers are using a six-inch pump to drain the lake. The pump powered by Harris' tractor.

Representatives of the State Conservation Department Wednesday ordered all fishing stopped at Fulk's Lake, Harris said. No decision apparently was made as to what will be done with the fish in the lake which are disappearing.

“They said the lake will fill up gain by itself after we're through pumping.” Harris said, referring to his talks with the conservation officials.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the fabulous turtle of Fulk's Lake continues. Harris is confident he'll land the giant which first precipitated nation-wide interest in little Fulk's Lake on the Harris farm last March.

--

“Baby Takes Her First Train Ride As Railroader Grandfather Makes Last,” by Tom R. Gilliam (Oct. 1, 1949)

Karen Sue Thomas, 10-months old, took her first train ride Friday.

Now that in itself is not so unusual – lots of children ride trains by the time they are 10 months old. But Karen Sue took her ride under the care of the conductor. And the conductor was her grandfather, Fred A. Thomas, Sr., who was making his last train ride in an official capacity.

When the Broadway Limited pulled into Fort Wayne at 6:51 p.m. Friday, Mr. Thomas swung from the steps to mark a full cycle of 50 years service with the Pennsylvania Railroad.

There was quite a delegation on hand to greet him. His brother, Frank Thomas, was in the group. Frank retired from the Pennsylvania on July 1, 1944, after serving 51 years and eight months. His son, Fred A. Thomas, Jr., also was there. He also is a conductor and will complete 10 years service in February, 1950.

The official railroad delegation included Richard W. Grigg, superintendent of the Fort Wayne Division of the Pennsylvania, who presented Mr. Thomas with a 50-year pin in special ceremonies at the station.

Mr. Thomas came to Fort Wayne from Plymouth as a freight brakeman on September 29, 1899. He was appointed a freight conductor on June 5, 1907, and was promoted to passenger conductor on August 4, 1923. He has been assigned to the Broadway Limited on the Chicago-Fort Wayne run for the past five years.

Mr. Thomas' plans for the future are still not complete – but he said with a grin that he was going to take things easy for a while and just loaf.

--

“Sergeant Retired After 30 Years; Would Do It Again,” by Bruce R. Hunt (Oct. 2, 1949)

A teen-age American youth enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1919 and within a few months found himself a fur-bedecked infantry rifleman in the snow-blown wastes of Siberia helping to guard the Trans-Siberian Railway against the Bolshevists.

“I'd do it all over again,” he says.

He is M/Sgt. Clarence Tyree, local recruiter, who today sports a set of “civvies” for keeps after being retired by Uncle Sam with 30 years' service in the Army.

M/Sgt. Tyree entered his first “chow line” at Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, July 7, 1919. He soon found himself assigned to Company C, 31st Infantry Regiment, and headed for a stint in Siberia.

In one incident the American regiment helped to rescue a broken regiment of Czechs who fought their way from European Russia through Siberia in what still is considered one of the greatest feats in military annals. But M/Sgt. Tyree said his company's action consisted chiefly of “just skirmishes with the Bolshevists.”

Siberia is nice. If you like it cold, he explained ... say, 50 to 60 degrees below zero “They were rugged up there.”) American soldiers wore sheep-lined overcoats, fur caps, fur boots and snow-paks. This was in the Shkortova sector, only 60 miles from the Alaskan border.

“Our food was good, though.” M/Sgt. Tyres said, “except on Thanksgiving Day, 1919. The food just didn't arrive. Returning from patrol duty we found the mess sergeant had prepared some bear steaks.”

But “nobody could eat,” M/Sgt. Tyree said, when it was discovered that the company's pet bear had disappeared.

“But on the whole. I'd say the food wasn't so bad. I weighed 116 pounds when I landed over there and 145 pounds when I left.”

The 31st Infantry was shuttled from Siberia in April, 1920, to the Philippines and returned to the states in August, 1922. M/Sgt Tyree then re-enlisted and for the next 17 years served as a recruiter in the Columbus, Ohio, Recruiting District. He was commissioned a first lieutenant, infantry, in 1942. After a year's assignment with the Military Police Corps, Lt. Tyree was transferred to Camp Scott here from Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, in 1943. He served here as adjutant at Camp Scott until June, 1945. He later was sent to Germany, where he served at Marburg and Bremerhaven until July, 1948.

Returning to the states for separation from the service, he re-enlisted for recruiting duty in the grade of master sergeant and was assigned to Fort Wayne recruiting duty in August, 1948.

Sgt. Tyree agreed the Army's quite a bit different today than it was when he first donned the khaki.

“Now everybody's a sergeant.” he commented. “Why, a sergeant was really somebody in those days. Promotions are wide open now, but they were very very hard to get in the 'old Army.'”

M/Sgt. Tyree (it's hard to call him Mr.) still thinks the Army's a “good deal” for young men today. In his late forties, gray but with a twinkle in his eyes, the short, stocky retired sergeant made short words on his future plans:

“It'll be a small farm in Kentucky – I hope.”