Nov. 12, 1975: Construction of enlisted barracks at Old Fort

Construction of the Old Fort replica on Spy Run Avenue began in Summer 1975 and was well underway by November of that year.

In this photo dated Nov. 12, 1975, the enlisted men's barracks are shown under construction.

In a Nov. 14, 1975, story by Dell Ford, Brian Dunnigan, then managing director of Historic Fort Wayne, told The Journal Gazette that the construction was following the pace of construction of the original fort in 1815-1816. Read the 1975 story below.

The Old Fort was dedicated and opened on June 5, 1976.

“Fort rebuilders maintain pace of Whistler's men in 1815-16,” by Dell Ford (Nov. 14, 1975)

Twentieth Century workmen engaged in the project to rebuild Old Fort Wayne don't have to concern themselves with the likelihood of curious Indians on the far side of St. Marys River.

More probably, their big problem – at the end of a work day – is how to sneak into the whizzing flow of traffic on Spy Run Avenue which skirts the edge of the new Old Fort.

A hundred and sixty years have spelled the difference between Maj. John Whistler's efforts to get the original fort up and in operation and the current replica project sponsored by Historic Fort Wayne, Inc.

In the fall and winter of 1815-16. Whistler's men used mostly muscle power and crude (by today's standards) tools to fashion their fort. There were no huge cranes to lug the logs on site and lift them into place. Nor were there power saws to cut and shape the timbers.

Although 160 years separate the old from the new-and make the "new" a much easier task – the two forts are going to be as much alike as though today were 1816.

When the new Old Fort first began to take shape in early August, the going was slow. Assembling the precut oak logs, supplied by Loc-N-Logs, Inc., of Sherburne, N.Y., at first gave construction workers minor headaches. But once the assembly mystery was solved, the buildings began to grow much in the manner of Topsy.

The first structure workmen wrestled with was the barracks/hospital which shows its rather broad back to Spy Run Avenue. No one can say it went up fast. It was the "test" building and grew painfully slow, awaiting the assembly breakthrough.

Today, all eight buildings within the palisades (several structures outside the palisades are planned for the future) are under construction and Brian Dunnigan's comment is "we're on almost the same schedule as Whistler."

Dunnigan, managing director of Historic Fort Wayne, said Maj. Whistler started getting out his timbers in June 1815 and by January 1816, "he was at about the same point as we are now." He said the major's fort was completed in June 1816, "and we're trying to be finished so we can open the first week of June 1976."

Motoring by on Spy Run, it's easy to get the notion the fort complex is rinky dink size-wise. Walk inside the compound, however, and the fort balloons in size and stature.

The enlisted men's barracks and the officers quarters, both well along in construction, are the big buildings. The commanding officer's house and the barracks/hospital rank next in size, followed by the two blockhouses. The smallest units are a powder magazine and a storage facility.

The C.O.'s house has four rooms which, Dunnigan said, "are the only decent size rooms of the fort."

The barracks/hospital also has four rooms, two up and two down. On the main level is the garrison kitchen (with a fireplace designed to accommodate big iron cooking kettles) and the mess room. Upstairs is the hospital and an enlisted men's barracks housing eight men.

Arrival of colder weather doesn't daunt Dunnigan's spirits concerning fort construction.

"We have lots of inside stuff to do," he said, "and things are coming in now." As examples of "things," he cited door hinges, uniforms, muskets, barrels, handmade iron work. "It's like trying to furnish 11 houses from scratch," the managing director said, adding "we have to make some items as we go along. We're trying to be as accurate as we can, within reason."

Whereas Whistler had between 75 and 90 men to build the original fort (Dunnigan said he imported carpenters and some skilled craftsmen from the Army in Detroit), Historic Fort Wayne employs 15, more or less.

But as Dunnigan pointed out, the big crane brought in for the 1975-76 project "accounts for a lot of bodies – in lifting."

And that's one giant difference between 1815 and 1975.