Oct. 28, 1975: Destroying moonshine still near Albion

On a fall day in 1975, Indiana Excise Police, conservation officers and Noble County officials picked their way through the woods on private property near Albion.

They were on their way to the site of a moonshine still, one of the largest found in Indiana in many years. The search for it had begun in May, after Churubusco police caught a youth with a bottle of moonshine. The still was spotted in September, according to a Oct. 29, 1975, story by Al Brakoniecki in The Journal Gazette.

When officials – with area print and television media in tow – arrived Oct. 28, 1975, they pried open a shack in the woods to examine the still. Several copper tubes had been removed, and it appeared the operation hadn't been active for several months.

Items found in the shack included corn mash, bathtubs used to ferment the mash, a stainless steel drum to cook the mash and empty glass bottles. The drum was hauled out and destroyed, and the bottles were broken. Some liquids found in the shack were saved for analysis.

Officials estimated the still could have made 40 to 50 gallons of 180-proof moonshine each day. Sgt. James Vanderpool of the excise police told media there was no way to know how long the still had been in use.

The still was the second that had been found in Indiana in 1975. One had been discovered in Harrison County in August – the first to be found in the state in three years.

History Journal appears monthly in print with additional items weekly on The Journal Gazette's website. To comment on items or suggest dates and topics, contact Corey McMaken at 461-8475 or cmcmaken@jg.net.

--

DO NOT CUT BELOW LINE

--

“Moonshine still destroyed by excise men,” by Al Brakoniecki (Oct. 29, 1975)

ALBION – The crunch of metal and the tinkle of breaking bottles echoed through a wooded area six miles south of here Tuesday afternoon as authorities destroyed a still described as one of the largest found in Indiana in many years.

Indiana Excise Police, Conservation officers and Noble County officials swooped down on the still with axes and shovels after obtaining search warrants signed by a Noble County Circuit Court judge. The still was on private property in a secluded area about one-fourth mile from Ind. 9.

The still, which authorities said could produce 40 to 50 gallons of 180 proof moonshine daily, was crammed into a 12-by-12-foot wood and “tar paper” shack that appeared to have been there for many years. No one was found inside.

Sgt. James Vanderpool of the excise police said the apparatus had apparently not been used in several months and sections of copper tubing used in moonshine stills had already been removed. The operator either decided to close down the operation or just became scared, other officials speculated.

A search for the still started in May when Churubusco police apprehended a youth with a bottle of moonshine, Vanderpool said. Conservation officers were asked to join the investigation and conservation officer Robert Summe spotted the still in September.

At the time it was set up and ready for operation, Summe said. It was kept under surveillance but was never found in use, he said.

The shack was next to a portion of a hill that had been dug out and dirt piled in front for added camouflage. Leafless trees made the shack slightly visible from Ind. 9 but officials said neither it nor smoke from the still could be seen during the summer.

Water was ankle deep inside the shack Tuesday as excise police and conservation officers pried off the front wall of the building. A stagnant smell of liquor seeped out along with hundreds of mosquitoes.

Wire baskets filled with dirty bottles of all shapes and sizes were pulled from the building and smashed. One bottle filled with a brown liquid and a smaller bottle partially filled with a clear liquid were saved for analysis.

Inside the shack officials found two bathtubs which Vanderpool said were used to ferment the corn mash. A soot-covered stainless steel drum used to cook the mash was pulled from the shack and destroyed.

Other items found included a plastic bag filled with corn mash, a used bottle of yeast, equipment for soldering pipe connections and empty fuel containers.

Vanderpool said there is no way of knowing how long the still was in operation. “It's hard to get information on something like this,” he said.

Though no one was immediately arrested, Noble County Prosecutor G. David Laur said arrest warrants could be issued if authorities provide additional information. Vanderpool said the investigation is continuing.

The Noble County still was the second one found in Indiana this year. A 10-gallon still was uncovered in Harrison County in August and a 66-year-old man was arrested, according to Excise Police Chief Phil Sanders.

The Harrison County still was the first one found in the state in at least three years, Sanders said. Nearly 35 gallons of moonshine was also confiscated.