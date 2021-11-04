July 12, 1960: Excuse us! House coming through!

In the summer of 1960, construction was underway on parts of Interstate 69 in the area. Among things in the path of the highway was this house.

The home was moved from Hatfield Road to a site in the Gerding Addition where it would serve as parsonage for Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church's Rev. V.H. Mickow.

