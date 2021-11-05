July 22, 1970: Processing books for FWCS

In the summer of 1970, Fort Wayne Community Schools' Library Services department was processing tens of thousands of books, including getting a jump on libraries for new senior highs (Wayne and Northrop) as well as two junior highs (Blackhawk and Miami) that would not open until Fall 1971.

Workers created an "assembly line" of sorts. When books arrived, they were checked against order invoices. Next they were cataloged by author, title, subject headings and a shelf list card. Then they moved on to stamping where the name of the school the book would be delivered to was stamped on the outside page edges and page 25.

Catalog cards were typed, pockets were pasted inside the covers for checkout cards, books were sorted by school then boxed for delivery.

“'Assembly Line' Readies Books For 30 Libraries,” by Dell Ford (July 30, 1970)

There's a kind of assembly line operation taking place right now in Community Schools sprawling service center and the ultimate aim is to put new books on the shelves of 30 school libraries.

Directing the intricate processing that begins with orders from individual school librarians and ends with students selecting volumes from the shelf is Marlene Schang.

A South Side High business teacher who detoured into books, thanks to a library science minor at Ball State University, Mrs. Schang, as Community Schools supervisor of Library Services, oversees a permanent staff of 11 that swells to 44 in the out-of-school summer months.

Why all the activity in June, July and August?

Answer: Most of the book orders from school librarians are received in the spring.

Spring 1970 was one big headache for Mrs. Schang and her employees. The Teamsters strike delayed shipment and, she grimaces at the recollection, “We had our hands full with books coming in all at once.”

Of the 30 schools for which Library Services currently is processing volumes, four will not open until September 1971. But it's a gigantic task to prepare stock for two brand new senior highs (Wayne and Northrop) as well as two junior highs (Blackhawk and Miami) and getting a jump on the job is something of a necessity.

“We projected some time ago,” Mrs. Schang said, “that the years 1970-71 would find us processing 150,000 volumes. This is primarily due to the (four) new schools opening.”

Wayne and Northrop, she said, will have 20,000 volumes each and Blackhawk and Miami 12,000 each.

To date, 13,000 books have been processed for the two senior highs and about 15,000 for the new junior highs. The volumes will be stored on the third and fourth floors of the Service Center until D-for-Delivery Day to the schools arrives.

A visitor to Mrs. Schang's “assembly line” processing room would be aware of books, books, books, and more books. All brand new out of the packing box.

Something else the visitor would notice is a lot of people, mostly young women, working singly (sometimes in pairs) on the step-by-step operation that readies each volume for its eventual slot on a school library shelf.

Much of the work is done on a typewriter. Errors are rubbed out with, of all things, an electric eraser that looks like, of all things, an electric shaver with one giant stubble. There's also a gluing machine that speeds up the job of putting the card pocket on the inside cover of each book.

Pasting the pocket is one of the final processing steps.

It all begins with the receipt of orders from school librarians. The next step is to place orders with book jobbers (selected on the basis of competitive bids) and catalog card companies. When the books arrive at the Service Center, they are checked against the invoice and each volume's work slip and catalog card is pulled.

Progressing down the “assembly line,” the fourth step is cataloging. Normally, Mrs. Schang explained, a book is cataloged five ways: by author, title, a couple of subject headings and a shelf list card. The latter is the librarian's copy.

Mechanical processing follows cataloging. This involves stamping the name of the school to which the book with be delivered on the “page” edges and on page 25. Always page 25. “This,” Mrs. Schang grinned, “is something we inherited from the Public Library. Except it uses page 35.” Mechanical processing also includes assigning the book on accession number (this number distinguishes duplicate copies) and giving the volume a plastic cover.

Move along the line and you come to typing. The typing of catalog cards and shelf list. “At this point,” Mrs. Schang said, “the books are revised which means everything that has been done to the book up to this point is checked.” She described this as “the most important process because we're quite concerned about the neatness and accuracy of all library material that leaves Library Services. We want them right,” she stressed.

Pocket pasting comes after revision and then the books are sorted by school and placed in boxes for delivery to schools.

That, then, is a very undetailed version of the highly detailed Library Services service.

The intricacy of the operation is borne out by the fact that for each book ordered there are six order copies. One is the “work slip” that follows the volume through all the processing steps. One goes to the book jobber, a third to the catalog card jobber. A fourth is retained for cost purposes – to identify the charge to the ordering school. The fifth is the master shelf copy. The master shelf, Mrs. Schang noted, “shows all the books and which schools have them.” The sixth copy remains with the school librarian so she knows what she has on order.

Man! It takes a heap of work to get a book on a library shelf!

And Marlene Schang loves it. Seeing that books, as well as audio-visual materials, and library materials ordered under provisions of Title II, Public Law 89-10, are purchased and processed.

Mrs. Schang's initial experience in library work (work she thought she'd never do, even with a library science minor) came in 1964 when she was named Community Schools' first library supervisor (now called consultant for instructional materials). Then she “retired” to have a baby. After three years “at home,” she applied for part-time work as a cataloger.

When she applied, however, there was a need for a Library Services supervisor. She took the job. That was August 1968 and a part-time position turned into full-time work.

Enjoyable work, Mrs. Schang calls it. Compared with teaching she feels more her own boss, more independent.

“I think library work,” she said, “is a great profession and I'm glad to be part of it.”