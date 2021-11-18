Nov. 27, 1957: Downtown Christmas lights lit

Christmas decorations were lit downtown at 6 p.m. Nov. 27, 1957.

The area was blacked out that Thanksgiving Eve as thousands of people waited for the lights, including some new downtown decorations, to be lit. These photos were taken before and after the lighting on Calhoun Street at Washington Boulevard.

Among festivities during the lighting, which included new decorations for downtown, was a "Carols from the Sky" program from Lincoln Tower, which for that night featured the Huntertown High School choir.

