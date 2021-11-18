The Journal Gazette
 
Thursday, November 18, 2021 1:00 am

Nov. 27, 1957: Downtown Christmas lights lit

COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette

Christmas decorations were lit downtown at 6 p.m. Nov. 27, 1957.

The area was blacked out that Thanksgiving Eve as thousands of people waited for the lights, including some new downtown decorations, to be lit. These photos were taken before and after the lighting on Calhoun Street at Washington Boulevard.

Among festivities during the lighting, which included new decorations for downtown, was a "Carols from the Sky" program from Lincoln Tower, which for that night featured the Huntertown High School choir.

To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net.

