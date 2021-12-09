The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, December 09, 2021 1:00 am

July 31, 1947: Boston Braves scouts teach baseball school in city

COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette

Members of the Boston Braves organization held a three-day baseball school in Dwenger Park, starting on July 31, 1947.

Boston Braves scouts Ivan Kuester and former major league pitcher Ben Tincup were among members of the organization in Fort Wayne for the camp.

To suggest a date or subject for History Journal, email Corey McMaken at cmcmaken@jg.net

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  