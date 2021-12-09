Thursday, December 09, 2021 1:00 am
July 31, 1947: Boston Braves scouts teach baseball school in city
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
Members of the Boston Braves organization held a three-day baseball school in Dwenger Park, starting on July 31, 1947.
Boston Braves scouts Ivan Kuester and former major league pitcher Ben Tincup were among members of the organization in Fort Wayne for the camp.
