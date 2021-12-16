July 1960: Bundled up for work in ice cream plant freezer

Frosty temperatures aren't limited to the winter – or to outdoor locations.

In a 1960 story headlined "Charley Cole Plays It Cool – In July, Dressed Like Eskimo," Journal Gazette writer Nancy Burton introduced readers to the Borden's Ice Cream worker who was part of the team working in the plant's Quick Freeze, where treats were placed to harden.

Cole and the other members of his team could only spend about 15 minutes at a time in the freezer, which was kept at 30 degrees below zero. Each wore a padded hood, insulated socks and underwear, and fur gloves to keep warm during their stints in the freezer.

The original 1960 story is below.

“Charley Cole Plays It Cool – In July, Dressed Like Eskimo,” by Nancy Burton (July 30, 1960)

Charley Cole knows how to play it cool. He's picked a frosted room where the mercury sticks at 30 degrees below zero.

His hideout is called the quick freeze at Borden's Ice Cream plant and, in checking with the Weather Bureau, it's colder than any day Fort Wayne has even known. Sorting and loading ice cream is his task and he nonchalantly goes about his work in spite of his red nose and frozen fingers.

Charley and a team of two men sort pints and gallons of soft ice cream which has been packed in normal room temperatures. They separate the flavors and stack them in rows to harden.

"We can only stay there 15 minutes at a time," Charley said. “Every quarter hour we come back into the heated world and warm up for a few minutes."

The freeze resembles the inside of a deep freezer that needs defrosting. Thick and frosty icicles hang from the ceiling and a person can "see his breath" as soon as he enters the room. Rows and rows of pints, half-gallons, and gallons of ice cream are stacked along the walls. The cartons stay there 24 hours and then are placed on the conveyor (by Charley) and sent to the loading trucks.

When asked if the soft ice cream was ever mixed with the hard, Charley said no, but a sly look in his eye indicated that it happens occasionally.

Charley and his two helpers dress like Eskimos. Each wears a tight fitting padded hood, heavy insulated socks, insulated underwear, and fur gloves.

And they must adhere to one regulation. Shaving. "If not," Charley chuckled. “We might resemble a stiff Gabby Hayes." The temperatures are so severe that an unshaven beard immediately turns to white frost.

The cold blooded lad says he has never caught a cold. "It's funny," laughed Charley. "but most of us who work in the freezer seem to be in better health than those who work in the normal room temperatures. Only one boy caught a cold working with us and he has had it ever since he began packing."

And he says he is not tired of ice cream. He admitted, however, that he waits until he steps into normal temperatures before eating.

Charley used five words to describe the steaming Fort Wayne temperatures. "They're too hot for me!"