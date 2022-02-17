June 21, 1967: Student murals displayed in Allen County Courthouse

In 1967, children across the state had created murals based on Indiana history as part of the Tom Sawyer Project.

The nationwide project had students creating murals about their states, and the winning entries were displayed at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The winning entry for Indiana came from Marion High School, chosen after a display in Indianapolis.

Seven other Hoosier finalists were included in a brochure prepared by the Indiana Arts Commission. They included a piece by local South Side High School students.

The finalists were displayed in the Allen County Courthouse for about 60 days. A 1967 story about the display appears below.

"Tom Sawyer Project Murals On Display," by Dell Ford (June 22, 1967)

Indiana's past and present, as seen through the eyes of young Hoosiers age 9 to 15, has been colorfully re-created in murals produced for the Tom Sawyer Project initiated by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.

The seven murals designated Hoosier finalists in the Tom Sawyer Project competition now are on display in Allen County Courthouse where, through the courtesy of Indiana Arts Commission, they will remain for approximately 60 days.

Fort Wayne is the first city to display the seven murals since they were put on public view at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Although the art work created by students at Lafayette's Sunnyside Junior High School received the popular vote of those individuals who viewed the murals in Indianapolis during February and March, the one selected by a panel of judges to represent Indiana on the “Tom Sawyer fence" at the site of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington was the work of 15-year-old David Lee Ingols of Marion High School. David's art instructor was George E. Kind.

Among the seven finalists is the mural created by South Side High School students Tom Campbell, Kathy Dotson, Juanita Foellinger and Cord Lewton. Their instructor was Mrs. Barbara Thexton.

A brochure, prepared by the Indiana Arts Commission and detailing Indiana's participation in the Tom Sawyer Project, contains color reproductions of the seven finalist murals.

In the brochure, to be distributed to the art departments of Indiana schools, to libraries and newspapers, James R. Fleming, chairman of the Indiana Arts Commission and president and publisher of The Journal-Gazette, notes for many years "the United States has had the reputation of being a great business and industrial nation, but it has ofttimes been said, both here and abroad, that America has emphasized her material progress, but has lagged behind in her cultural and spiritual progress. With this thought in mind, I have endeavored to do everything in my power to promote the Arts in Indiana so that we might soon become known culturally as the outstanding state in our nation."

A message from Gov. Roger D. Branigin, included in the brochure, points out the Tom Sawyer Project "provided opportunity for young people to interpret the heritage of our state. The contest has been a meaningful experience about art and Indiana. The themes of each mural are accurate reflections of the diversity of our great state."

Briefly outlining the history of the Tom Sawyer Project, Mrs. Hertha Duemling, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission, explains in the brochure that youngsters of the 50 states and U.S. trusts and territories were invited to participate. Indiana's mural, already installed on the fence at the Potomac River site of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the other state murals, Mrs. Duemling concludes, "are certain to be traffic-stoppers on Rock Creek Parkway which passes the Center site."