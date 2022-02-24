March 1955: Coliseum becomes bowling alley for tourney

In March 1955, a massive effort was underway to transform the arena floor of Memorial Coliseum into a 38-lane bowling center ahead of the American Bowling Congress.

A March 20, 1955, story in The Journal Gazette said crews “had to work like beavers” as they hustled to get the Coliseum ready. Among materials used were 75,000 lineal feet of maple, 80,000 feet of pine and about 315,000 nails.

A restaurant was installed inside the Coliseum to offer sandwiches, short orders and meals for tourney attendees.

The 52nd ABC tourney opened March 26 and took over the Coliseum for more than 70 days as teams and individuals competed in the so-called world series of bowling. More than 2,000 people turned out for the opening program, which included speeches from local and ABC officials, music and a juggling act.

More than 3,820 sets of highly polished pins were on hand for use in the competition. About 31,000 bowlers were expected to compete in the tourney, which ended June 5.

“They Work Like Beavers To Set Up ABC,” by Jimmy Cox (March 20, 1955)

It took a group of 125 carpenters, painters, electricians and other craftsmen to set the stage for the 52nd annual American Bowling Congress, which opens Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum and they had to work like beavers to accomplish the task.

When the first squad of bowlers, 38 booster division teams from Lafayette, take over the alleys at 1 p.m. Saturday, the fifth largest ABC tourney in history will be underway. However, officially the tourney will not open until Saturday at 8 p.m. when the Open Division squads take to the alleys.

Present plans call for one of the most glamorous openings in the long history of the event.

Following official talks by members of the ABC Board, local and state officials, the grand climax will come with the crowning of “Joe Bowler” for the 1955 tourney. The names of all the bowlers on the 8 p.m. shift will be put into a barrel, from which one name will be picked, and the winner will have the honor of tossing the first ball down the alleys, officially opening the classic, and of wearing the crown of Joe Bowler for 1955.

The ABC is an athletic event and a show all rolled into one. When a spectator buys a seat for the “greatest of all bowling attractions,” and enters the huge arena, it is impossible to tell him just what to expect or what he will see.

Usually, however, drama predominates. Dramatic moments pop up when “name” bowlers are denied their bid for fame by a wobbly pin or by the sudden, tragic appearance of a 7-10 split. Drama appears, too, when an “unknown” comes along with a sensational 700 series in the singles.

But behind these scenes are the sweat and planning of numerous men who helped to make this tourney a classic. The ABC directors, the carpenters, painters, decorators, the laborers and the “boss men,” all have worked as a huge unit, with but one thought – make this year's tourney the best ever staged. And from the looks of things their dreams will become a reality when the big doors of the mammoth building swing open Saturday.

The 38 alleys in the Coliseum are all new, built from the ground up for this tournament. To construct these alleys it took 11 carloads of various types of tournament equipment. A total of 75,000 lineal feet of maple, 80,000 lineal feet of pine, one carload of approximately 315,000 “screw type” nails.

The ABC estimates that $175,000 will be spent for payroll costs alone and that another $55,000 is being spent for promotion and incidental expenses.

Just imagine the work involved in transforming the big Coliseum from its role as a basketball arena or as a layout for hockey teams, to a huge bowling palace. Some said that it couldn't be done, but done it is and in less than a week's time the noise of the falling of pins and the cheering of the fans for their favorites will resound throughout the big building.

Some of the things that happen to the bowlers in their quest for fame and fortune along the tournament trail often are tragic while others are comical. And it's not always the hotshots of the bowling world who make off with the grand championships, but Joe Whoosit, the little-regarded kegler, who takes home the title. Some men do it in their first year of competing in the big tourney, while others try year after year, always hoping that “this time will be it.”

Back in 1923 a fellow by the name of Carl Baumgartner, a better than average bowler from Cincinnati, decided to try his luck in the ABC. The result – he uncorked a rousing 724 count in the singles event to walk off with the title. Jerry Vidro, a Grand Rapids bowling enthusiast, back in '34, started poorly in the team event with a 491 count, he picked up three more pins, a 494 in the doubles but really found the groove in the singles, scoring 721 for the championship. Others who have won a title in their first trip to the national meet are: Charles Warren of Springfield, Ill., Gene Gagot liardi, Mt. Vernon, N. Y., Ray Brown, Terre Haute, Ind., and Fred Ruff of Bellevue, Ill.

True, these are stories of things that happened in the past, but who knows, maybe they will be repeated here in Fort Wayne. Maybe some local bowler or local team will get hot and walk off with all the “marbles.” Stranger things have happened in the sport.

Local bowling fans have followed the construction of the alleys in the Coliseum with great interest, and when the boys take to the alleys for a fling at fame and fortune, local fans are again expected to flock to the big building to watch his or her favorite shoot for the pot of gold.

All in all, anyway you look at it, the tourney will go down on the record books as one of the biggest in the long history of the American Bowling Congress and when the final pin is counted along about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, we feel positive that ABC officials will leave town praising the efforts of the Fort Wayne Bowling Association, Chamber of Commerce, and others closely identified with the tourney, for making the tourney the success it is bound to be.