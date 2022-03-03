June 1, 1972: Goodyear blimp visits Fort Wayne

One of the Goodyear Blimps spent a few days in Fort Wayne in 1972. The Miami-based Mayflower came to the city after visiting the Indianapolis 500.

During the airship's two flight days here, Goodyear guests, local officials and media were given rides in the blimp which could accommodate six passengers and its pilot, Joe G. Hajcak. Journal Gazette reporter Dell Ford was among people that got a chance to experience flying in the blimp. Her story from 1972 appears below.

Goodyear began producing airships in 1917 for the Navy and started operating its own in 1919, according to a history on GoodyearBlimp.com. The Pilgrim was built in 1925 and was the first blimp to be used for Goodyear public relations.

The current Goodyear blimps operating in North America are named Wingfoot One, Wingfoot Two and Wingfoot Three.

“Like 'Living Room, Only High In Sky,” by Dell Ford (June 2, 1972)

There wasn't a pretty mini-clad hostess intoning "coffee, tea or milk?", but no matter. There was smiling Joe G. Hajcak, the mustachioed pilot of the Goodyear airship Mayflower. And Joe was a mighty good substitute. Not to mention a fine pilot.

The Mayflower, a big lady who doesn't mind being called a blimp – because that's precisely what she is – came to Fort Wayne Sunday from the Indianapolis "500." She will abandon her mooring at Baer Field today and ride the winds to Sturgis, Mich.

The Miami-based Mayflower, who, with her sister ships the Columbia and America travel more than 100,000 air miles a year across the United States as public relations vehicles for Goodyear, took a holiday Monday (after all, it WAS Memorial Day) and was scheduled to make herself a part of the Fort Wayne skyline Tuesday through Thursday. Inclement weather, however, precluded Tuesday flights so the big gal was cut to two days of flying time over the city.

Big as she is (her measurements are a whopping 160-58-51 – FEET!), Madam Mayflower can accommodate only six passengers plus pilot. Passengers on the two flight days in Fort Wayne included Goodyear customer guests, a few folks from the Mayor's office and news media representatives.

Traveling aboard the blimp is a far cry from lounging in a conventional airliner. It's like sitting in your living room. Only your living room is high in the sky. Well, 1,000 feet aloft, at any rate. And the gondola windows provide a clear view of what looks like forever. A view you definitely don't get in your living room.

At 2:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon, Hajcak, a Navy airship pilot two years and a pilot for Goodyear eight and a half years, hustled five passengers off and hurried five more on as the Mayflower made a brief "landing" near the Eckrich hangar.

The blimp doesn't actually land between flights. She kind of hovers a few feet off the ground and what keeps her so close to terra fima for departure and loading is, quite frankly, muscle power. Five crewmen tugging at three mooring lines. A four-or-five step metal ladder gets passengers off and on.

The "hairiest parts of a blimp ride, in the pilot's book (and he should know!) is landing, "You only have manpower holding the ship." Hajcak said and, with a shrug of his shoulders, he added "if a gust of wind comes along, you're gone."

Fortunately, there was no such gust yesterday.

Take-off in the airship is something else! When the crewmen let go of the lines, Hajcak powered up the twin six-cylinder 175-h.p. engines, gave the elevator wheel reverse turns and the three-year-old sausage-shaped lady pointed her nose skyward. At take-off, she looks like a cigar tilted at that jaunty FDR angle.

Because the Mayflower cruises at a snail's pace, 40 miles per hour, there is no sensation of speed. Except for the comforting whine of the engines – AND the view – you'd be prone to forget you're airborne. As a matter of fact, the blimp (her fatty figure is maintained by 147,300 cubic feet of helium inside the neroprene-coated Dacron envelope) can go nowhere if the pilot so elects.

At one point yesterday, mention was made that Hajcak isn't like most pilots. He was chatting with newsmen in the rear of the gondola, hands free of the elevator wheel and eyes averted from the instrument panel. His response, with a good natured laugh, was, "We're not going anywhere! We've gone three blocks in the last five minutes." Just hanging around in the sky, so to speak.

Pilot Hajcak, a native of Salem, Qhio, who now makes his home in Miramar, Fla., observed that one of the nice things about his job is "we fly so low we can wave to the people. That's part of our job. Waving to people."

The half-hour Mayflower trip over Fort Wayne, alas, came to an end too soon. Landing was a breeze. Not even a ripple or a bump. The mind reminds, however, that it's "best to scramble off the ship.

A foot hits the first step of the ladder, searches for the second – forget it! Those guys holding the lines wouldn't want to be yanked up, up and away if that "gust" Hajcak mentioned should suddenly materialize. It's hurry off and hurry on.

The Mayflower, during her brief stay in Fort Wayne, made something of a nighttime impact-on people who chanced to see the messages she sent earthward in vivid red, green, blue and yellow. The animated messages included "Hello Fort Wayne," "Congratulations IHC. – 50th Anniversary," "Take Stock in America – Support The Allen County U.S. Savings Bond Drive," "Preserve America's Treasures – National Parks Centennial 1872-1972 and "If It Doesn't Say Goodyear It Can't Be Polysteel." (The latter message is a plug, of course! A mercury-reader on a punch tape system is what lights the Mayflower up with messages at night.

Goodyear blimps have hovered over football stadiums for years. They make the scene at other sporting events, as well. But for two days, one of the trio of airships belonged to Fort Wayne. She's a grand lady.